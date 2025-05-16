The Demons would love to have Luke Jackson back at the club if he wants to return to Victoria

Luke Jackson in action during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NARRM coach Simon Goodwin has signalled his strong interest in luring back premiership ruckman Luke Jackson, but is adamant Kysaiah Pickett won't be part of any trade.

Jackson, who is contracted at Walyalup until 2029, has been linked with a return to the Demons.

The revelations this week came after Jackson in March categorically ruled out a return to Victoria, with his manager telling AFL.com.au's Inside Trading on Wednesday that the ruck loved the Dockers and nothing had changed.

But trade rumours have persisted, in part due to Jackson's relationship with former netball star Kelsey Browne, who hails from Victoria.

On Friday, Goodwin fanned the flames by indicating his desire to see the 2021 premiership star back in red and blue.

"We love 'Jacko'," Goodwin said.

"Clearly he's a premiership player and if it ever came to a point that he wanted to come back to Melbourne, there's no question that we'd be interested in him.

"But right now he's a contracted player to Fremantle. We can't deal in hypotheticals; all we can deal with is the facts.

"He's contracted and his manager and Luke have clearly stated that that's the case.

"And as I said, if he ever got to the point where he wanted to come back to Melbourne, we'd certainly be interested."

Simon Goodwin and Luke Jackson after Melbourne's win over St Kilda in R2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin remains in contact with Jackson, who played 52 games across three seasons with Narrm after he was the No.3 draft pick out of East Fremantle in 2019.

"I haven't spoken to him at all (about his playing future)," Goodwin said.

"We speak about footy from time to time, but I haven't spoken to him about that, no."

Speculation around Jackson's playing future comes with ongoing uncertainty around his Demons premiership teammate Pickett, who has been strongly linked with a move to Walyalup.

Pickett, taken with pick 12 in the same draft as Jackson, is under contract until the end of 2027.

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Hawthorn in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'll keep saying it, 'Kozzy' is not going anywhere," Goodwin said.

"He's got two-and-a-half years left (on his contract) at the Melbourne footy club and our plan is to make 'Kozzy' a Dee for life.

"We certainly don't want to deal in those type of hypotheticals because we love 'Kozzy', he's a Melbourne person and he's going to be here for a long time."

Meanwhile, Goodwin has no shortage of options as he mulls possible Brisbane targets for a Clayton Oliver tag.

A prolific ball-winner at his best, Oliver found a new responsibility last week on return from a short break, recast as a defensive stopper opposed to Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe.

Clayton Oliver in action during the R9 match between Melbourne and Hawthorn at the MCG on May 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

It is not a tactic the Demons are wedded to long term, with Oliver only thrust into the unfamiliar role because teammate Jack Viney (concussion) was sidelined.

But it is hoped it could help Oliver find his feet as the star midfielder seeks to reignite his best football after a couple of underwhelming years.

Oliver did well to limit Newcombe and, with Viney still out, now faces the possibility of running with Lachie Neale, Hugh McCluggage or Will Ashcroft when the Demons visit the Gabba on Sunday.

"That's something we'll certainly look at," Goodwin said.

"I'll say this a lot, but there's two things with Clayton: one's his health that we're working on and two's getting him back to his best footy.

"The thing we love about Clayton right now is he'll do whatever the team needs him to do.

"We loved what he did last week in terms of his role (opposed to Newcombe) and we want to continue to grow his game.

"We're not committed to him being a long-term tagger - it's about what's best for the team right now."

Brisbane has won four of the past five meetings with Narrm but only one of those encounters has been decided by more than 13 points.