Tom McCartin speaks to AFL.com.au about his early-season positional switch, the Swans' start to 2025 and playing under coach Dean Cox

Tom McCartin acknowledges fans during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S arguably the most talked about positional switch of the AFL this season.

The Tom McCartin move into attack for Sydney didn't get quite generate the returns the Swans would have wanted but certainly did attract a fair bit of criticism, mainly at coach Dean Cox for pulling that trigger.

He's now back in his customary role at full-back and preparing for a Friday night lights showdown at the SCG with Carlton's in-form twin towers of Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay.

As is the understated McCartin way, he says he took next to no notice of the press talk and seemingly couldn't be less bothered by all of the fuss around him and that early-season role change.

Displaying his usual quality down back in recent weeks, most notably against Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan in the Sydney Derby win, McCartin has viewed the experience as a positive one as he looks forward to rewarding his new senior coach soon.

"I had a couple conservations at the start of the year with 'Coxy' and it was just about flexibility in a couple of different positions for the team. My mentality has always been about whatever the team needs. I was happy to do it and quite enjoyed going down forward," McCartin told AFL.com.au.

Learn More 29:00

"I didn't put too much pressure on myself. My role was just to create a contest and try and be a bit of a target up there. There was obviously a fair bit of media around it but I didn't look too much into it because I just knew I was doing my bit for the team.

"I played there all pre-season and a few games at the start but Lewis Melican got injured so went down back and I said to 'Coxy' I'm happy to do whatever he needs."

McCartin's forays forward have garnered just the two goals for the season and while he did spend some time in attack early in his career, one of the positives to emerge from it has been a refresher course on how the best key forwards can make life difficult for big backs and vice versa.

Not long after reverting back to defence he held Hogan to just one the one major in round eight, the Coleman medallist's lowest return for the season.

Tom McCartin tackles Miles Bergman during Sydney's clash against Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I went forward, I picked up a few things that good forwards do. Obviously, I couldn't do it as well as they do it. It's refreshing trying out new positions and picking up new things, I quite enjoyed it."

Against Carlton, the challenge for McCartin will be as intense as any key defender can face in the competition as he tries to combat the threat of the Curnow and McKay after the duo kicked three goals each last week.

"Unfortunately, Lewy Melican won't be out there to help me but one thing we've always done as a defence is work as a unit and help each other out. We'll go out there and get the job done as a back seven," McCartin said.

"They work it pretty well. Harry is an excellent mark down the line so that's something we'll look at. It becomes a team thing. As long as our team defence is on and we can match the contest and pressure, it'll go a long way to helping us."

Tom McCartin and Esava Ratugolea compete for the ball during the match between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

At 3-6 for the season, it's another contest that's being labelled as win or bust for the Swans if they want to keep hope of fulfilling their pre-season premiership aspirations.

But with Errol Gulden, Tom Papley and captain Callum Mills to return from injury, McCartin is still maintaining the faith of a second-half surge back into contention regardless of the result against the Blues.

"It is a huge game obviously. But if you look too far into the future and things out of our control it doesn't help too much obviously," he said.

"We're super confident (of going on a winning run). In the past we've done it. In 2023 we had a rough start but as soon as we get some consistency in our game, it doesn't matter who is out there as long as everyone plays their role it's possible to get on a roll."

Learn More 24:14

Defeat to the Blues would be a fourth at the SCG this season and make life a little more uncomfortable for Cox in his first season.

The relationship Cox has with the players at Sydney though runs deep, having served as an assistant coach for seven years, and that's a large part of their motivation at the minute.

"I've loved him as a coach so far, I'd love to get a few more wins for him because he's been so supportive to all the players. He's a great coach and person so he's been doing a really good job," McCartin said.

One of the great joys for Sydney's full-back this year has been happening a fair way from the harbour city and back in the VFL as he tracks the progress closely of his older brother of just 15 months in Charlie.

A fellow key defender, he's starred this season for Geelong after emerging at Lorne last year in the Colac & District League.

"He's going really well. He didn't play footy for five or six years. He just played for Lorne locally last year and they won the premiership. He came up and played a few games in the Sydney VFL and is now in the Cats VFL and he's just enjoying his footy and going well which is good to see," his younger brother said.

Tom McCartin marks the ball during Sydney's clash against Essendon in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"There was a possibility last year (that he'd get drafted). He was hoping for a rookie spot in the draft but that didn't happen. He's happy to play this year and see what happens. I'd love him to get an opportunity but we'll see what happens, he's just trying to enjoy himself at the minute and have a bit of fun.

"I get a boost watching Charlie play because I didn't see him play for a long time. It's just good to see him out there having fun."

And an AFL spot for the middle McCartin brother would provide the family with a welcome boost following the saddening retirement of the oldest brother Patty due to concussion issues.

"He's going well. I'd say he misses footy a bit but he's at the club a lot and helps out with training," McCartin said.

"He's got some other things going on as well and he’s happy and healthy which is the main thing."