THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be the kings of the big stage from rounds 16-23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, dominating Thursday and Friday night fixtures.
The AFL has confirmed the schedule for rounds 16 to 23, with the Bulldogs to feature in five Thursday or Friday night games across the eight rounds, while Carlton, Essendon and Greater Western Sydney have four marquee slots each.
The AFL has added three Friday night double-headers into the latest release of the fixture, in rounds 17, 20 and 23, adding more room for teams to feature in marquee timeslots.
Melbourne and Richmond are the only two clubs that do not play on either a Thursday or Friday night in rounds 16-23.
Round 20 shapes as a massive round of derbies, with all four non-Victorian teams to face off against their intrastate rivals.
GWS and Sydney will play in a Friday night Sydney Derby for the first time, taking the state's biggest AFL game to Engie Stadium on Friday, July 25.
Gold Coast will host Brisbane in the QClash at People First Stadium at 1.20pm AEST on Saturday, July 26, followed by Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium at 2.15pm AWST. Adelaide and Port Adelaide will then close out a monster Saturday with the Showdown at 7.40pm ACST.
Other notable games include:
- R17: Carlton v Collingwood on Friday, July 4 at the MCG
- R18: Gold Coast v Collingwood on Friday, July 11 at People First Stadium, the Suns' first ever Friday night game at Carrara
- R20: Hawthorn v Carlton on Thursday, July 24 at the MCG
- R21: Western Bulldogs v GWS on Thursday, July 31 at Marvel Stadium
- R21: Adelaide v Hawthorn on Friday, August 1 at Adelaide Oval
- R21: Collingwood v Brisbane on Saturday, August 2 at the MCG
- R22: Hawthorn v Collingwood on Thursday, August 7 at the MCG
- R22: Geelong v Essendon on Friday, August 8 at GMHBA Stadium
- R23: Essendon v St Kilda on Friday, August 15 at Marvel Stadium
Richmond's Noah Balta will be forced to miss the round 18 game against Essendon, which is scheduled for Saturday night, and the round 19 trip to Perth to face West Coast due to his court-enforced curfew. He is clear to play against Adelaide (Sunday, 3.20pm) in round 17 and Geelong (Saturday, 4.15pm) in round 18, with both matches to be played in Victoria.
Round 16 to 19 will see the return of Kids Go Free, with children under 14 to gain free entry to games.
The final weekend of the season, round 24, remains a floating fixture and is not part of the latest reveal.
The AFL will announce the schedule for that weekend later in the year when the teams in the race for finals become clearer, in order to maximise the climax of the home-and-away season. Last year, the round 24 schedule was announced after round 22.
Round 24 will this year feature 10 games, including the Gold Coast v Essendon match that has been re-scheduled from Opening Round. AFL.com.au reported this week the Suns v Bombers game could be played on the Wednesday of the pre-finals bye week.
The AFL announced the full 24-round fixture in November last year, but only released the dates and timings to round 15 as part of a staggered schedule that enables the League to place more blockbuster games in marquee slots.
Thursday & Friday night games, R16-23
Western Bulldogs - 5
Carlton - 4
Greater Western Sydney - 4
Essendon - 4
Collingwood - 3
Brisbane - 3
Hawthorn - 3
Sydney - 2
West Coast - 1
Gold Coast - 1
Adelaide - 1
Geelong - 1
Port Adelaide - 1
North Melbourne - 1
St Kilda - 1
Fremantle - 1
Melbourne - 0
Richmond - 0
2025 TOYOTA AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON FIXTURE, R16-23
(all times AEST)
Round 16
Thursday, Jun 26
Port Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm
Friday, Jun 27
Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7:40pm
Saturday, Jun 28
Gold Coast v Melbourne, People First Stadium, 1:20pm
Hawthorn v North Melbourne, University of Tasmania, 4:15pm
Collingwood v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm
Sunday, Jun 29
Richmond v Adelaide, MCG, 3:20pm
Fremantle v St Kilda, Optus Stadium, 5:10pm
Byes: Brisbane, Essendon, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney
Round 17
Thursday, Jul 3
North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm
Friday, Jul 4
Carlton v Collingwood, MCG, 7:20pm
West Coast v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium, 8:20pm
Saturday, Jul 5
Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 12:35pm
Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 4:15pm
Brisbane v Port Adelaide, The Gabba, 7:35pm
St Kilda v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm
Sunday, Jul 6
Sydney v Fremantle, SCG, 1:10pm
Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 3:20pm
Round 18
Thursday, Jul 10
Carlton v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm
Friday, Jul 11
Gold Coast v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 7:40pm
Saturday, Jul 12
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm
Greater Western Sydney v Geelong, Engie Stadium, 4:15pm
Richmond v Essendon, MCG, 7:35pm
Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 8:10pm
Sunday, Jul 13
Melbourne v North Melbourne, MCG, 1:10pm
St Kilda v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm
Port Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm
Round 19
Thursday, Jul 17
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm
Friday, Jul 18
Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, The Gabba, 7:40pm
Saturday, Jul 19
Hawthorn v Port Adelaide, University of Tasmania Stadium, 1:20pm
Sydney v North Melbourne, SCG, 4:15pm
Carlton v Melbourne, MCG, 7:35pm
West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 8:10pm
Sunday, Jul 20
Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 1:10pm
Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG, 3:20pm
Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm
Round 20
Thursday, Jul 24
Hawthorn v Carlton, MCG, 7:30pm
Friday, Jul 25
Essendon v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Engie Stadium, 7:50pm
Saturday, Jul 26
Gold Coast v Brisbane, People First Stadium, 1:20pm
Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium, 4:15pm
North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm
Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm
Sunday, Jul 27
Richmond v Collingwood, MCG, 2:10pm
St Kilda v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm
Round 21
Thursday, Jul 31
Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm
Friday, Aug 1
Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm
Saturday, Aug 2
Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm
Gold Coast v Richmond, People First Stadium, 4:10pm
Sydney v Essendon, SCG, 4:15pm
Collingwood v Brisbane, MCG, 7:35pm
Sunday, Aug 3
St Kilda v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 1:40pm
Geelong v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium, 3:20pm
Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 5:10pm
Round 22
Thursday, Aug 7
Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG, 7:30pm
Friday, Aug 8
Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm
Saturday, Aug 9
Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 1:20pm
Brisbane v Sydney, The Gabba, 4:15pm
Carlton v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm
Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm
Sunday, Aug 10
Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne, Manuka Oval, 1:40pm
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 3:20pm
West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 5:10pm
Round 23
Friday, Aug 15
Essendon v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm
Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium, 8:20pm
Saturday, Aug 16
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium, 12:35pm
Carlton v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm
Hawthorn v Melbourne, MCG, 4:15pm
Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm
Sunday, Aug 17
North Melbourne v Richmond, Ninja Stadium, 1:10pm
Sydney v Geelong, SCG, 3:20pm
Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm