The AFL has released the full schedule for rounds 16 to 23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Marcus Bontempelli celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against St Kilda in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs will be the kings of the big stage from rounds 16-23 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, dominating Thursday and Friday night fixtures.

The AFL has confirmed the schedule for rounds 16 to 23, with the Bulldogs to feature in five Thursday or Friday night games across the eight rounds, while Carlton, Essendon and Greater Western Sydney have four marquee slots each.

STATEMENT AFL confirms dates and times for rounds 16 to 23

The AFL has added three Friday night double-headers into the latest release of the fixture, in rounds 17, 20 and 23, adding more room for teams to feature in marquee timeslots.

Melbourne and Richmond are the only two clubs that do not play on either a Thursday or Friday night in rounds 16-23.

Round 20 shapes as a massive round of derbies, with all four non-Victorian teams to face off against their intrastate rivals.

Josh Rachele celebrates during the round nine match between Port Adelaide and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, May 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GWS and Sydney will play in a Friday night Sydney Derby for the first time, taking the state's biggest AFL game to Engie Stadium on Friday, July 25.

Gold Coast will host Brisbane in the QClash at People First Stadium at 1.20pm AEST on Saturday, July 26, followed by Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium at 2.15pm AWST. Adelaide and Port Adelaide will then close out a monster Saturday with the Showdown at 7.40pm ACST.

Other notable games include:

R17: Carlton v Collingwood on Friday, July 4 at the MCG

R18: Gold Coast v Collingwood on Friday, July 11 at People First Stadium, the Suns' first ever Friday night game at Carrara

R20: Hawthorn v Carlton on Thursday, July 24 at the MCG

R21: Western Bulldogs v GWS on Thursday, July 31 at Marvel Stadium

R21: Adelaide v Hawthorn on Friday, August 1 at Adelaide Oval

R21: Collingwood v Brisbane on Saturday, August 2 at the MCG

R22: Hawthorn v Collingwood on Thursday, August 7 at the MCG

R22: Geelong v Essendon on Friday, August 8 at GMHBA Stadium

R23: Essendon v St Kilda on Friday, August 15 at Marvel Stadium

Richmond's Noah Balta will be forced to miss the round 18 game against Essendon, which is scheduled for Saturday night, and the round 19 trip to Perth to face West Coast due to his court-enforced curfew. He is clear to play against Adelaide (Sunday, 3.20pm) in round 17 and Geelong (Saturday, 4.15pm) in round 18, with both matches to be played in Victoria.

Round 16 to 19 will see the return of Kids Go Free, with children under 14 to gain free entry to games.

The final weekend of the season, round 24, remains a floating fixture and is not part of the latest reveal.

Will Graham runs away from Andrew McGrath in the 2024 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL will announce the schedule for that weekend later in the year when the teams in the race for finals become clearer, in order to maximise the climax of the home-and-away season. Last year, the round 24 schedule was announced after round 22.

Round 24 will this year feature 10 games, including the Gold Coast v Essendon match that has been re-scheduled from Opening Round. AFL.com.au reported this week the Suns v Bombers game could be played on the Wednesday of the pre-finals bye week.

The AFL announced the full 24-round fixture in November last year, but only released the dates and timings to round 15 as part of a staggered schedule that enables the League to place more blockbuster games in marquee slots.

Thursday & Friday night games, R16-23

Western Bulldogs - 5

Carlton - 4

Greater Western Sydney - 4

Essendon - 4

Collingwood - 3

Brisbane - 3

Hawthorn - 3

Sydney - 2

West Coast - 1

Gold Coast - 1

Adelaide - 1

Geelong - 1

Port Adelaide - 1

North Melbourne - 1

St Kilda - 1

Fremantle - 1

Melbourne - 0

Richmond - 0

2025 TOYOTA AFL PREMIERSHIP SEASON FIXTURE, R16-23

(all times AEST)

Round 16

Thursday, Jun 26

Port Adelaide v Carlton, Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm

Friday, Jun 27

Sydney v Western Bulldogs, SCG, 7:40pm

Saturday, Jun 28

Gold Coast v Melbourne, People First Stadium, 1:20pm

Hawthorn v North Melbourne, University of Tasmania, 4:15pm

Collingwood v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm

Sunday, Jun 29

Richmond v Adelaide, MCG, 3:20pm

Fremantle v St Kilda, Optus Stadium, 5:10pm

Byes: Brisbane, Essendon, Geelong, Greater Western Sydney

Round 17

Thursday, Jul 3

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm

Friday, Jul 4

Carlton v Collingwood, MCG, 7:20pm

West Coast v Greater Western Sydney, Optus Stadium, 8:20pm

Saturday, Jul 5

Essendon v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 12:35pm

Geelong v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium, 4:15pm

Brisbane v Port Adelaide, The Gabba, 7:35pm

St Kilda v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm

Sunday, Jul 6

Sydney v Fremantle, SCG, 1:10pm

Adelaide v Melbourne, Adelaide Oval, 3:20pm

Round 18

Thursday, Jul 10

Carlton v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm

Friday, Jul 11

Gold Coast v Collingwood, People First Stadium, 7:40pm

Saturday, Jul 12

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm

Greater Western Sydney v Geelong, Engie Stadium, 4:15pm

Richmond v Essendon, MCG, 7:35pm

Fremantle v Hawthorn, Optus Stadium, 8:10pm

Sunday, Jul 13

Melbourne v North Melbourne, MCG, 1:10pm

St Kilda v Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm

Port Adelaide v West Coast, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm

Round 19

Thursday, Jul 17

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm

Friday, Jul 18

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs, The Gabba, 7:40pm

Saturday, Jul 19

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide, University of Tasmania Stadium, 1:20pm

Sydney v North Melbourne, SCG, 4:15pm

Carlton v Melbourne, MCG, 7:35pm

West Coast v Richmond, Optus Stadium, 8:10pm

Sunday, Jul 20

Geelong v St Kilda, GMHBA Stadium, 1:10pm

Collingwood v Fremantle, MCG, 3:20pm

Adelaide v Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm

Round 20

Thursday, Jul 24

Hawthorn v Carlton, MCG, 7:30pm

Friday, Jul 25

Essendon v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney, Engie Stadium, 7:50pm

Saturday, Jul 26

Gold Coast v Brisbane, People First Stadium, 1:20pm

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium, 4:15pm

North Melbourne v Geelong, Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm

Adelaide v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm

Sunday, Jul 27

Richmond v Collingwood, MCG, 2:10pm

St Kilda v Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm

Round 21

Thursday, Jul 31

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney, Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm

Friday, Aug 1

Adelaide v Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm

Saturday, Aug 2

Melbourne v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm

Gold Coast v Richmond, People First Stadium, 4:10pm

Sydney v Essendon, SCG, 4:15pm

Collingwood v Brisbane, MCG, 7:35pm

Sunday, Aug 3

St Kilda v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 1:40pm

Geelong v Port Adelaide, GMHBA Stadium, 3:20pm

Fremantle v Carlton, Optus Stadium, 5:10pm

Round 22

Thursday, Aug 7

Hawthorn v Collingwood, MCG, 7:30pm

Friday, Aug 8

Geelong v Essendon, GMHBA Stadium, 7:40pm

Saturday, Aug 9

Richmond v St Kilda, MCG, 1:20pm

Brisbane v Sydney, The Gabba, 4:15pm

Carlton v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium, 7:35pm

Port Adelaide v Fremantle, Adelaide Oval, 8:10pm

Sunday, Aug 10

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne, Manuka Oval, 1:40pm

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 3:20pm

West Coast v Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 5:10pm

Round 23

Friday, Aug 15

Essendon v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium, 7:20pm

Fremantle v Brisbane, Optus Stadium, 8:20pm

Saturday, Aug 16

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium, 12:35pm

Carlton v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 1:20pm

Hawthorn v Melbourne, MCG, 4:15pm

Adelaide v Collingwood, Adelaide Oval, 7:35pm

Sunday, Aug 17

North Melbourne v Richmond, Ninja Stadium, 1:10pm

Sydney v Geelong, SCG, 3:20pm

Western Bulldogs v West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm