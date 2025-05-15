Ahead of Sunday's game against North Melbourne, Adem Yze says it's about learnings, not results for Richmond

Tom Brown is congratulated by teammates after the round nine match between Richmond and West Coast at the MCG, on May 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADEM Yze doesn't care that Richmond's most fierce critics predicted the club would not win a game this season.

Equally, the second-year coach is not motivated by proving the doubters wrong as he chases consecutive victories for the first time at the helm.

But the rebuilding Tigers (3-6) will fancy their chances of firing another shot at their detractors when they take on North Melbourne (1-7-1) at the MCG on Sunday.

"We spoke about it at the start of the year - that there's going to be noise around that - but at the same time when you win there's noise around winning," Yze said.

"We don't really care what people think about us or predictions about how many games we're going to win.

Learn More 04:18

"We've got a young group that need to learn how to be consistent, how to train really hard and how to perform week to week.

"That's all we're worried about and those results are a by-product of our effort."

Richmond, who overcame winless West Coast by two points last week, has not won consecutive games since Yze took the reins at the start of last season.

The previous time they did so was almost two years ago under then-interim coach Andrew McQualter, who Yze beat to land the full-time position.

"Any win is obviously important but back-to-back wins, you're thinking about the result and not the process," Yze said.

Learn More 02:34

"If we end up playing well and we get another win, that's great. We'll tick that box."

Yze admitted post-match last week that Richmond had highlighted West Coast in round nine as a game where it felt like it had an increased chance of winning.

But on Thursday he laughed off queries about whether they had done the same with second-from-bottom North Melbourne.

"There's no way known we're going to disrespect any opposition," he said.

"We're not in a position to do that."

Yze is wary of the Kangaroos' improved recent form, noting their draw with the ladder-leading Brisbane last week after narrow losses to Essendon and Port Adelaide.

Learn More 01:23

"They've only come out of that with two points, but we understand what's coming and where their strengths lie," Yze said.

"We know what type of contest that they're going to bring and we just hope that we can play our way."

North coach Alastair Clarkson observed Richmond is "tracking pretty well" after being written off before the season and expects a tough battle.

"It's going to be a real dog fight," Clarkson said.

"Once again, the middle of the ground is going to be crucial.

"That contest between 'Big X' (Tristan Xerri) for us and (Toby) Nankervis for them is going to be a pivotal battle, as well as the guys underneath.

"Whoever wins the most supply is probably going to win this game of footy."