The teams are in for round nine's Friday and Saturday matches, and Sunday's teams

Sean Darcy, Mitch McGovern and Tom Stewart. Pictures: AFL Photos

RUCK Sean Darcy will miss Walyalup's trip east to face Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while there is mixed news on the injury front for Carlton and Geelong.

Darcy has not come up from a knee injury to face the Giants, who will be boosted by the returns of Toby Bedford and Darcy Jones.

The Blues will be without star ruck Tom De Koning for its Friday night clash against Sydney, along with Blake Acres and Lachie Cowan, but Mitch McGovern has been named.

The Swans will welcome back Joel Amartey in place of Hayden McLean, who has been dropped, while Callum Mills will return from injury in the VFL.

The Cats will welcome back defenders Jack Henry and Lawson Humphries for its game against Yartapuulti, but Tom Stewart and Rhys Stanley are missing again.

The Power have named Willie Rioli to return for the clash at Adelaide Oval, but veteran Travis Boak is again absent.

As expected, Collingwood has recalled star trio Scott Pendlebury, Brayden Maynard and Brody Mihocek for its game with Kuwarna, but there is no room for young forward Charlie West.

Essendon has welcomed back defender Jayden Laverde for its game against the Western Bulldogs, while Narrm has again dropped Jacob van Rooyen for its Sunday clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

The Lions have named Keidean Coleman on an extended bench, while Jayden Short has been named for Richmond's game against North Melbourne after he was a late out last Sunday.

Waalitj Marawar has welcomed back co-captain Oscar Allen for its Sunday game against Euro-Yroke, but Jeremy McGovern is missing again.

FRIDAY, MAY 16

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Amartey, P.Ladhams

Out: B.Paton (omitted), H.McLean (omitted)

R9 sub: Angus Sheldrick

CARLTON

In: M.Pittonet, J.Boyd, M.Carroll

Out: L.Cowan (hamstring), B.Acres (shoulder), T.De Koning (throat)

R9 sub: Cooper Lord

SATURDAY, MAY 17

Collingwood v Kuwarna, at the MCG 1.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Maynard, B.Mihocek, S.Pendlebury

Out: D.Moore (shoulder), L.Schultz (concussion), O.Markov (omitted)

R9 sub: Oleg Markov

KUWARNA

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R9 sub: Sam Berry

Yartapuulti v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST

YARTAPUULTI

In: W.Rioli, L.Evans

Out: K.Farrell (knee), J.McEntee (omitted)

R9 sub: Christian Moraes

GEELONG

In: J.Henry, L.Humphries

Out: T.Clohesy (omitted), J.Clark (omitted)

R9 sub: Ted Clohesy

Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: D.Jones, T.Bedford

Out: J.Stringer (hamstring), J.Delana (omitted)

R9 sub: Josaia Delana

WALYALUP

In: B.Banfield

Out: S.Darcy (knee)

R9 sub: Neil Erasmus

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Duryea, A.Jones

Out: H.Gallagher (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted)

R9 sub: Harvey Gallagher

ESSENDON

In: J.Laverde

Out: L.Hayes (knee)

R9 sub: Dylan Shiel

SUNDAY, MAY 18

Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: J.Short, C.Gray, J.Alger

Out: Nil

R9 sub: James Trezise

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Z.Fisher, W.Dawson, W.Phillips

Out: Nil

R9 sub: Bailey Scott

Brisbane v Narrm at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Robertson, K.Coleman, T.Gallop, C.McKenna

Out: J.Berry (concussion)

R9 sub: Darcy Gardiner

NARRM

In: J.Melksham, B.Laurie, B.Howes, T.Fullarton, H.Petty, A.Johnson

Out: J.van Rooyen (omitted), K.Tholstrup (omitted), M.Jefferson (omitted)

R9 sub: Koltyn Tholstrup

Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: O.Allen, B.Allan, C.Hall, J.Williams

Out: A.Reid (managed)

R9 sub: Tom Gross

EURO-YROKE

In: A.McLennan, M.Wood, T.Travaglia, A.Schoenmaker, H.Boyd

Out: D.Howard (hamstring), L.Stocker (foot)

R9 sub: Lance Collard