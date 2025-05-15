RUCK Sean Darcy will miss Walyalup's trip east to face Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while there is mixed news on the injury front for Carlton and Geelong.
Darcy has not come up from a knee injury to face the Giants, who will be boosted by the returns of Toby Bedford and Darcy Jones.
The Blues will be without star ruck Tom De Koning for its Friday night clash against Sydney, along with Blake Acres and Lachie Cowan, but Mitch McGovern has been named.
The Swans will welcome back Joel Amartey in place of Hayden McLean, who has been dropped, while Callum Mills will return from injury in the VFL.
The Cats will welcome back defenders Jack Henry and Lawson Humphries for its game against Yartapuulti, but Tom Stewart and Rhys Stanley are missing again.
The Power have named Willie Rioli to return for the clash at Adelaide Oval, but veteran Travis Boak is again absent.
As expected, Collingwood has recalled star trio Scott Pendlebury, Brayden Maynard and Brody Mihocek for its game with Kuwarna, but there is no room for young forward Charlie West.
Essendon has welcomed back defender Jayden Laverde for its game against the Western Bulldogs, while Narrm has again dropped Jacob van Rooyen for its Sunday clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.
The Lions have named Keidean Coleman on an extended bench, while Jayden Short has been named for Richmond's game against North Melbourne after he was a late out last Sunday.
Waalitj Marawar has welcomed back co-captain Oscar Allen for its Sunday game against Euro-Yroke, but Jeremy McGovern is missing again.
FRIDAY, MAY 16
Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.40pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: J.Amartey, P.Ladhams
Out: B.Paton (omitted), H.McLean (omitted)
R9 sub: Angus Sheldrick
CARLTON
In: M.Pittonet, J.Boyd, M.Carroll
Out: L.Cowan (hamstring), B.Acres (shoulder), T.De Koning (throat)
R9 sub: Cooper Lord
SATURDAY, MAY 17
Collingwood v Kuwarna, at the MCG 1.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.Maynard, B.Mihocek, S.Pendlebury
Out: D.Moore (shoulder), L.Schultz (concussion), O.Markov (omitted)
R9 sub: Oleg Markov
KUWARNA
In: Nil
Out: Nil
R9 sub: Sam Berry
Yartapuulti v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 3.45pm ACST
YARTAPUULTI
In: W.Rioli, L.Evans
Out: K.Farrell (knee), J.McEntee (omitted)
R9 sub: Christian Moraes
GEELONG
In: J.Henry, L.Humphries
Out: T.Clohesy (omitted), J.Clark (omitted)
R9 sub: Ted Clohesy
Greater Western Sydney v Walyalup at Engie Stadium, 4.15pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: D.Jones, T.Bedford
Out: J.Stringer (hamstring), J.Delana (omitted)
R9 sub: Josaia Delana
WALYALUP
In: B.Banfield
Out: S.Darcy (knee)
R9 sub: Neil Erasmus
Western Bulldogs v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.Duryea, A.Jones
Out: H.Gallagher (omitted), C.Poulter (omitted)
R9 sub: Harvey Gallagher
ESSENDON
In: J.Laverde
Out: L.Hayes (knee)
R9 sub: Dylan Shiel
SUNDAY, MAY 18
Richmond v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: J.Short, C.Gray, J.Alger
Out: Nil
R9 sub: James Trezise
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Z.Fisher, W.Dawson, W.Phillips
Out: Nil
R9 sub: Bailey Scott
Brisbane v Narrm at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Robertson, K.Coleman, T.Gallop, C.McKenna
Out: J.Berry (concussion)
R9 sub: Darcy Gardiner
NARRM
In: J.Melksham, B.Laurie, B.Howes, T.Fullarton, H.Petty, A.Johnson
Out: J.van Rooyen (omitted), K.Tholstrup (omitted), M.Jefferson (omitted)
R9 sub: Koltyn Tholstrup
Waalitj Marawar v Euro-Yroke at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: O.Allen, B.Allan, C.Hall, J.Williams
Out: A.Reid (managed)
R9 sub: Tom Gross
EURO-YROKE
In: A.McLennan, M.Wood, T.Travaglia, A.Schoenmaker, H.Boyd
Out: D.Howard (hamstring), L.Stocker (foot)
R9 sub: Lance Collard