Touk Miller opens up on losing the Suns captaincy in 'Final Siren: Inside the AFL'

Touk Miller and Damien Hardwick ahead of the 2026 season and (inset) Miller during The Final Siren. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast veteran Touk Miller has opened up on the "brutal" moment he was overlooked as Suns captain last year.

Miller had shared the captaincy with Jarrod Witts for three seasons and when Witts opted to step away from the leadership group heading into the 2025 campaign, Miller felt ready to take on the role full time.

But it wasn't to be, with Miller revealing the moment he sat down with coach Damien Hardwick and then-general manager of football Wayne Campbell to be told that Noah Anderson would be elevated ahead of him.

"(I thought), 'this is my time. I can take on solo captaincy and I think I'm ready to do that'," Miller says on Final Siren: Inside the AFL, a four-part docuseries that premiered on Prime Video on Thursday night.

Learn More 02:17

"And then ... I sat in Dimma's office with Wayne and they told me that they were going to go in a different direction with Noah as solo captain.

"That was a hard pill to swallow. It definitely hurt. It was brutal. It was a pretty empty feeling.

"I'm not going to lie, it was hard. I was disappointed and I was like, 'There's just no way.'

"I thought I'd been dedicated to the Suns for so long and been humble, been loyal. But it wasn't meant to be."

Touk Miller, Damien Hardwick and Noah Anderson are seen during Gold Coast's official team photo day on February 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

In Anderson's first season at the helm, the Suns made the finals for the first time, and beat Fremantle in a thrilling elimination final before losing to Brisbane in the semi-finals.

Miller, a two-time All-Australian and two-time best and fairest at Gold Coast, said he quickly had to work out how he could support Anderson, who had become the AFL's youngest captain.

"I had to make sure I got my head around how to execute my role for him and the team as best as I could," he said.

"But I think that's the beauty of playing in a team is that you're doing anything for the team and we started to see results.

"When you start seeing results and what you do, it makes it a hell of a lot easier."

Touk Miller (left) and Noah Anderson chat ahead of round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Final Siren is produced by Box to Box, the Emmy-Award-winning team behind the popular Drive to Survive series that has led to an explosion in interest in Formula One.

Filmed last year, Final Siren follows six clubs in the latter part of the 2025 season; Melbourne, the Western Bulldogs, Greater Western Sydney, Fremantle, Gold Coast and Brisbane, the eventual premiers.

Alongside Miller, the likes of Marcus Bontempelli, Toby Greene and Max Gawn all feature, while the series also covers the emotional final stages of Nat Fyfe's decorated career, and goes on the journey with Dayne Zorko and Cam Rayner as Brisbane surged to back-to-back premierships.

