L-R: Miles Bergman, Todd Goldstein, Archer May. Pictures: AFL Photos, Subiaco FC

BYE LOOMS FOR BIG CALLS

THE NEXT month is looming for crunch contract talks around the competition as the likes of Miles Bergman, Matt Rowell, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Brandon Starcevich and Sam Draper all work through their high-profile decisions.

The mid-season bye rounds are a crucial period for players weighing up significant contract calls and will run from rounds 12-15 this season. The stop in season allows players considering their futures to meet with their agents and families as well as speak with rival suitors during the break, particularly if thinking about moves back to their home state.

AFL.com.au revealed this week Port's range of contract options put to Bergman, including a shorter-term two-year offer to reach free agency and then the capacity to activate a longer, free agency-style deal.

The Port gun, who enjoyed an excellent game in the midfield in last week's Showdown, decided in pre-season he would wait until around mid-season before getting to his contract process.

Victorian clubs are still strongly pursuing Rowell, with the Gold Coast midfielder yet to lock in at the Suns despite their strong start to 2025. He met with four clubs in the off-season – Collingwood, Essendon, Geelong and the Western Bulldogs – and like Bergman is two years away from hitting free agency.

Wanganeen-Milera is not rushing his call at all, with a decision expected to come later in the season on whether he stays at St Kilda or looks at a move to Port Adelaide or Adelaide. Both South Australian clubs are hunting the Saints star, with AFL.com.au revealing Adelaide's long-term 'lifer' contract offer earlier this season.

The next month is expected to see Starcevich return to the field from his most recent concussion, with clubs, including the West Australian teams and Essendon in Victoria, monitoring the Brisbane free agent.

Talks have also stepped up on Draper's front, with discussions getting to possible terms, with an offer of around four years expected at Essendon to retain the free agent ruckman. The Crows are continuing to be in the market for Draper, who will miss the rest of the season with his Achilles injury. – Callum Twomey

TASSIE BID FOR TRADE OFF

TASMANIA will push to have caveats on having to trade a number of its picks wound back before the AFL locks in its concession package.

AFL.com.au revealed the hand of 11 picks the AFL is proposing to give the Devils in their first three drafts, of which under the rules shown to rival clubs, the new club will need to trade six selections for deals involving players.

Under the AFL's current proposal, Tasmania would be handed picks No.1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11 and 13 in its first draft, which is set to be in 2027.

However, four of those picks – No.5, 7, 9 and 13 – would come with a caveat that they must be traded, setting the market for rival clubs to also cash in on the extra early selections at the top of the draft.

In years two and three of their entry into the AFL, the Devils would be handed picks No.5 and 9 in both years.

The League has also presented a stipulation that would see the Devils only be able to trade in 40 per cent of the respective pick's Draft Value Index points if a deal on one of the prized picks includes a player and pick/s. That would be to stop Tasmania loading up on draft picks instead of using some of the selections on mature-age talent.

The Devils will look to have fewer restrictions on their draft hand as they continue dialogue with the League on the list build rules. Rival clubs are also open for the caveats to be taken off as they work ways to buy into the picks, but the AFL will make a final call.

While 'must trade' picks have devalued the selections in the past, the AFL has included a 'roll and trade' element to the selections. That would mean if no clubs put forward deals worthy of pick No.5, for instance, then Tassie could roll it into the following year and the pick would dissolve in that year's draft. – Callum Twomey

GOLDY KEEN TO GO AGAIN

ESSENDON veteran Todd Goldstein is keen to play on into a 20th season next year, having made a remarkable return to the senior fold in recent weeks.

Goldstein, who turns 37 in July, signed a one-year deal late last season under the impression he would predominantly be playing VFL this year while acting as a part-time ruck coach for younger teammates Sam Draper, Nick Bryan and Vigo Visentini.

However, Draper and Bryan's recent season-ending injuries have thrust Goldstein back into the AFL picture across recent weeks with the veteran now open to extending his 332-game career into 2026.

Todd Goldstein in action during the R7 match between Essendon and Collingwood at the MCG on April 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers are still expected to target ruck depth in the upcoming mid-season rookie draft, though Goldstein is backing his body to play the majority of this year and into another campaign next season.

"You're retired for a long time," Goldstein told AFL.com.au.

"I speak a lot to people like Ben Cunnington and those that have now come out of the game. They say to try and play for as long as you can. That's my theory. While my body is holding up and my mind as well, and if the footy club wants me still, then I'd be crazy to not keep playing.

"I still enjoy it. As an AFL player, you don't necessarily want to be playing VFL. But I was actually really enjoying that side of it. I've got no qualms with coming in next year, being a ruck in the VFL, helping the young kids, and watching their improvement and watching them get games. I get a great enjoyment out of that." – Riley Beveridge

KEY FORWARD EMERGES FOR MID-SEASON

SUBIACO key forward Archer May is on the radar of a handful of AFL clubs ahead of this month's Mid-Season Rookie Draft after an eye-catching start to life in Western Australia.

The 20-year-old made the decision to move across from Victoria ahead of the 2025 season and is expected to play for the WAFL in the state game against the SANFL at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

May spent last season playing for Richmond in the VFL before signing with Subiaco, where he has booted 12 goals from the first six rounds, including 4.0 against Swan Districts last weekend after two three-goal games.

Archer May in action for Subiaco Lions in the WAFL. Picture: Subiaco FC

North Melbourne, Collingwood and Essendon are understood to be among the clubs with interest in the 198cm key forward, who played for the Sandringham Dragons in the Coates Talent League.

The Kangaroos have a vacant list spot with Miller Bergman doing his knee, while the Bombers could open four spots with three ACL injuries – Nick Bryan, Tom Edwards and Lewis Hayes – plus Sam Draper suffering a season-ending Achilles rupture.

The Magpies currently have one spot open after Reef McInnes underwent a knee reconstruction in March and are considering opening a second spot with Harvey Harrison suffering a setback in his recovery a torn ACL. – Josh Gabelich

CAP RELIEF FOR US COMBINE

CLUBS attending the US Combine in June will have $10,000 of the expense as a soft cap deduction as the AFL looks to make sure as many scouts as possible make their way to Dallas.

The AFL will hold its US Combine on June 20-22, which will see the League intensify its search for talent from America. Athletes over 206cm have been targeted as potential rookie candidates from college level sports.

Clubs have also been told that $10,000 of their expenses for the trip will sit outside their soft cap to encourage attendance for the international testing program. The League's head of talent Nicky Couston said the attending clubs would likely be locked in over the next 10 days.

"We spoke to all clubs before we made a decision on whether we were going to do it or not and had really strong interest. Hopefully by the end of next week we might have confirmation on who might be attending. We'd be expecting a good number of clubs to get along," Couston told AFL.com.au.

"It will be a $10,000 deduction from the soft cap. The reason the organisation has done that is because this US Combine is linked to the international strategy which has a long-term goal of building fans in the US market.

"The way that has been strategised as an opportunity is to take a talent-led approach so it's all linked into this bigger strategic piece. For the Combine to be successful, we'd love the support of the clubs.

"Given the timing and where everyone is at in the season, we want to be able to provide conditions that enable clubs to be able to attend at pretty short notice and we'd love their support so that's the reason for that."

Couston, who took over the senior talent position after previously being the League's national wellbeing manager, has also overseen the recent review of the Coates Talent League, which is the country's premier under-18 competition.

Long-time administrator Geoff Walsh has completed the review, which was presented to the CTL coaches and talent managers earlier this month.

"Late last year we visited all the regions to check them out as part of what we'd always do to try and continually improve with our conditions for athletes and staff. Most of the things that have come out of that are organisationally relevant, but the biggest thing to come out of that report is the people who work in the talent pathway are our greates assets alongside our players," she said. – Callum Twomey

DEBUT FOR FAMOUS FATHER-SON



PORT Adelaide father-son prospect Tevita Rodan, who is also tied to Essendon's Next Generation Academy, will make his debut as a 16-year-old for the Calder Cannons this week.

Rodan, the son of former Power, Melbourne and Richmond player David, will play for the Cannons against Dandenong as their 24th player.

The 16-year-old is eligible for the 2027 draft pool and is tied to Port's father-son system, where his dad played 111 games and to the Bombers under the NGA. In the case of multiple interested options, the player gets to choose where they go.

Tevita Rodan in action during the 2023 Flying Boomerangs v World Team Diversity Series exhibition game at Trevor Barker Oval on September 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Rodan's debut will come on Sunday against the Dandenong Stingrays, which will also have a talented 16-year-old debuting in Louis Salopek, who is also tied to Port at the 2027 draft. He is the son of former Power player Steven.

David Rodan has gone on to be one of the game's most recognisable goal umpires at AFL level following his playing career ending.

Tevita's debut also comes after the Cannons blooded 2027 draftee Koby Bewick two weeks ago for his under-18 first game, with the Bombers father-son talent having 28 disposals and kicking a goal in his first game at the level. – Callum Twomey

CODE SWITCH FOR FORMER GREAT

COLLINGWOOD and Greater Western Sydney great Heath Shaw has returned to elite sport this year, joining the high performance department at the Wests Tigers.

Shaw is based in Melbourne but travels every week with the NRL side to be involved on gameday as a leadership coach, as well as the days before or after each game.

The Wests Tigers have finished on the bottom of the ladder in each of the past three seasons, only winning more than four games once when they finished on six wins last year. Benji Marshall’s side already has five wins on the board after 10 rounds in 2025.

The two-time All-Australian isn't the first footballer to join an NRL club in retirement.

Heath Shaw kicks the ball during the R16 match between GWS and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 8, 2020. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Geelong champion Joel Selwood held a leadership position with the Melbourne Storm for the 2023 season after retiring from the AFL after the 2022 Grand Final win.

Former Collingwood captain Nick Maxwell ran the leadership program at AAMI Park, where legendary rugby league coach Craig Bellamy has led one of the most revered cultures in Australian sport since starting with the Storm in 2003.

NRL icon Billy Slater joined St Kilda as a leadership consultant at the end of 2018 before returning to rugby league to coach Queensland. – Josh Gabelich

Billy Slater poses during a St Kilda media opportunity on October 11, 2018 after being appointed in a role involved in leadership and development at the club. Picture: AFL Photos

GREENE HELPS GRLJ FIRE UP

A TRAINING stint with Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene has helped power Sam Grlj into top-10 draft calculations ahead of the under-18 championships.

Grlj has been a standout in the first portion of the season with the Oakleigh Chargers and for Vic Metro ahead of the carnival beginning and has firmed to be one of the leading midfielders in the 2025 crop.

A training run on the peninsula over summer saw Grlj and Greene connect, with the 17-year-old saying he had taken plenty from the experience.

"Just his intensity and the way he goes about it. He runs around all day with his dog and he said to us he thinks the bare minimum is what GWS gives him so we think 'If he's going to do that, then I should probably do that as well'," Grlj told Gettable this week.

Samuel Grlj handpasses the ball during the Coates Talent League R3 match between Oakleigh Chargers and Sandringham Dragons at Trevor Barker Beach Oval on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Grlj played in the Chargers' line-up last year alongside top-five picks Finn O'Sullivan and Jagga Smith, as well as Tom Gross, and has shifted from half-back into a prominent midfield position this year.

"I've definitely been really excited to move into the midfield this year coming from half-back last year with some qualities players like Finn, Jagga and Grossy playing on ball. I was really excited to be able to have that opportunity and show my stuff there. I've started the season well and built a good base and foundation to build on.

"I probably try and play a bit like Finn with his lateral movement and the way he can break games open. I looked up to him a bit last year to be completely honest."

Vic Metro starts its under-18 carnival against South Australia on Sunday, June 8 in Adelaide. – Callum Twomey