The AFL says miscommunication over the Lachie Schultz incident came from the umpiring department, not the field umpires

THE AFL has conceded its process "failed" regarding the Lachie Schultz concussion situation, revealing the miscommunication after the match came from the umpiring department, not the field umpires.

Schultz was concussed in a heavy tackle with Fremantle defender Jordan Clark at Optus Stadium last Thursday night, with umpires not stopping play to allow the Collingwood forward to receive medical assistance.

The AFL initially released a statement saying umpires did not see Schultz on the ground, but would have stopped play had they realised.

But audio published on Tuesday night showed the umpires were aware Schultz was injured, but made the decision to not stop play.

On Tuesday, AFL EGM of Football, Laura Kane, admitted the first AFL statement released about the Schultz incident was "incorrect, but we were given the wrong information from the umpires".

But on Wednesday, Kane clarified the miscommunication had in fact come from the umpiring department, not the field umpires.

"Our process in determining what happened Thursday night failed and for that we take full responsibility," Kane said.

"Today we have determined there was a miscommunication from members of the umpiring department, not the field umpires, which formed the basis of our initial public statement on Friday.

"Those team members have been counselled and reminded of the importance of ensuring our process is fully followed regarding these types of incidents and in this instance it was not.

"I have asked GM Football Performance Josh Mahoney to review these processes to ensure the right information is communicated and to ensure this does not happen again.

"Everyone, including our umpires are aligned in ensuring the health and safety of players continues to be the utmost priority and the AFL has been in regular contact with the AFLUA today."

Earlier on Wednesday, Collingwood said it had been "surprised" by the AFL's handling of the situation

"A little bit surprised with some of the internal communications (at the AFL)," Gardiner said on Wednesday.

"But from our perspective, it doesn't really change our position, which was we felt like on the night that play should have been stopped.

"We were contacted (by the AFL) on Friday just as a check-in.

"They informed us that they felt that the right decision would have been to stop the game, and they followed that with the public position.

"But we haven't had any further contact other than that."

Several AFL umpires attended Collingwood's training session on Wednesday, but Gardiner insisted it was "part of our ordinary training plan".

Gardiner said there were no "formal" discussions about the issues of the past week.

Earlier, AFL Players' Association boss Paul Marsh criticised the League's handling of the situation.

"What this highlights to us is that the process of dealing with vital health and safety issues on the field is unclear, and there are many recent examples of the industry needing to better prepare everyone for when these situations occur," said Marsh.

"Equally, we are disappointed that the AFL failed to appropriately review a serious on-field incident, but acknowledge that they have taken responsibility for this.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with the industry to continually strengthen health and safety protocols for our members."

Yartapuulti coach Ken Hinkley believes there's not "great consistency" coming out of the AFL.

"When you get inconsistencies, you do get some doubt, and you get a lack of confidence at times," Hinkley said on Wednesday.

"But it's a pretty hard game to manage, a pretty hard game to get right all the time for us as coaches and players. I'm sure it's the same for administrators.

"And what we all could ask is that you review that and you get better at that and the consistent message would be there.

"There seems to be a fair bit of confusion going around."