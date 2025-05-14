The teams are in for Thursday night's clash between Gold Coast and Hawthorn

Ned Moyle and Calsher Dear. Pictures: AFL Photos

NED REEVES will have to take on a dual ruck threat against Gold Coast on Thursday night, with Hawthorn confirming five changes for the match in Darwin.

With the Hawks choosing to rest No.1 ruck Lloyd Meek, Reeves has been included for just his fifth game since the end of 2023.

And the 26-year-old will have to take on both Jarrod Witts and Ned Moyle at TIO Stadium, with Moyle named for his first game of this season.

In addition to Reeves, young forward Calsher Dear will play his first game of the season for the Hawks after a long injury absence.

Jack Scrimshaw, Cam Mackenzie and Tom Barrass also return with Meek, Jack Gunston (managed), Jarmen Impey (parental leave) among the expected outs.

Luke Breust is also out due to a sore back, while Henry Hustwaite has been dropped.

Moyle is in for the Suns alongside veteran David Swallow, with Will Graham and Jake Rogers both out injured.

THURSDAY, MAY 15

Gold Coast v Hawthorn at TIO Stadium, 7pm ACST

GOLD COAST

In: N.Moyle, D.Swallow

Out: J.Rogers (ankle), W.Graham (shoulder)

R9 sub: Jake Rogers

HAWTHORN

In: T.Barrass, N.Reeves, J.Scrimshaw, C.Dear, C.Mackenzie

Out: J.Impey (personal reason), J.Gunston (managed), L.Breust (back), L.Meek (managed), H.Hustwaite (omitted)

R9 sub: Bailey Macdonald