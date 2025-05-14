The Hawks believe they are well prepared for what awaits against the Suns in Darwin

Sam Mitchell looks on during Hawthorn's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SAM MITCHELL says Hawthorn is better prepared to beat Gold Coast in Darwin on Thursday night than its last unsuccessful visit to the Top End three years ago.

Mitchell's Hawks last played at TIO Stadium in 2022, with the Suns winning by 67 points.

It was the first of seven consecutive wins for Gold Coast at the venue since taking home games north that year.

As part of its preparation to breach the Suns' fortress, Hawthorn arrived in Darwin 72 hours prior to the opening of Sir Doug Nicholls Round – a full day ahead of most visiting teams.

"We certainly learned an enormous amount from last time," Mitchell said ahead of his team's captain's run on Wednesday afternoon.

"I didn't think we handled the conditions, we didn't handle the intensity around the ball and some on-field things we didn't handle.

"We feel better prepared, but time will tell."

Mitchell said it didn't matter where the 6-2 Suns played, they were a good side.

"Whenever you have a home ground, it's clear you have an advantage," he said.

"That doesn't mean you can't win. We've seen GWS in Geelong, they have a fantastic record.

"There's certainly ways to win at other stadiums.

"It gives them a slight advantage but once the ball's bounced and the game's going it doesn't mean we can't win.

"We're certainly feeling confident and feel like we've got a good plan."

Hawthorn has managed Jack Gunston from the long trip north, with Mitchell saying it was best for the longevity of the red-hot forward.

Gold Coast hammered the Hawks by 53 points when the teams last met early in 2024. It was a result that proved a turning point for Hawthorn, which went on to play in a semi-final and is now sitting third on the ladder.

"They really taught us a lesson early last year," Mitchell said.

"I think that game was the one where it was like, 'We can't accept that anymore.'

"The players decided that's not us … and we need to get away from games like that.

"From that point on the drive from the playing group has been first class."