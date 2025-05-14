Craig McRae will take a conservative approach with Jordan De Goey

Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is hoping to regain Jordan De Goey in a "few weeks" as the premiership star deals with a fresh injury setback.

The 29-year-old was managed, along with three other players, for the Magpies' trip to Perth last Thursday.

But De Goey was put back on the injury list this week due to a new Achilles injury.

The forward-midfielder's trademark explosiveness and power has been noticeably lacking across his five games this season.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae revealed he had pulled up sore following the narrow defeat to Geelong in round eight, but didn't believe there was anything seriously wrong at the time.

"I stood here a week ago excited for giving some time for Jordy to progress his training and loads," Magpies coach Craig McRae said.

"Then just there was something just wasn't quite right.

"So we sought some advice, external advice, and then shows a fresh new injury, which is sort of explained some stuff, some power stuff in his game.

"There's sort of some grumblings around an Achilles, which is something he's been working through.

"He probably thought it was just part of that, but in fact, it was something slightly more."

McRae insisted he is confident De Goey could get his body right and be fit and firing for what the Magpies hope is a tilt at a second premiership in three seasons.

"We're playing the long game with Jordy," he said.

"We're not in a hurry, and this is not going to be a major setback. Ideally, it's not.

"We've still got a long way to go and our ambition and want is to have Jordy fit and well when we need him most."

Collingwood captain Darcy Moore (shoulder) will also miss this Saturday's clash with Kuwarna at the MCG, but the Magpies are hoping he will return for their next game against North Melbourne.