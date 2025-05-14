North Melbourne's head of player personnel, Scott Clayton. Picture: nmfc.com.au

TASMANIA has added another experienced talent scout to the expansion team's growing off-field team. 

Scott Clayton, described by Devils CEO Brendon Gale as "one of the most experienced and respected recruiters" in the game, has joined the club as its future talent consultant, as first reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey earlier this month.

The 60-year-old has a lengthy resume and helped assemble the bulk of Brisbane's triple premiership-winning squad, as well as Gold Coast's inaugural list.

He has also been with the Western Bulldogs, West Coast and most recently spent five years with North Melbourne until departing this month. 

Clayton's appointment to the part-time position comes after Tasmania announced last week it had landed former Collingwood list guru Derek Hine as its head of recruiting.

Tasmania has a licence to enter the AFL in 2028 and plan to enter a team in the VFL next season. 

Clayton, who was born in Tasmania and won state premierships with Hobart, will help identify young players emerging through the talent pipeline.

"He understands our football culture, he knows our communities and he has a proven eye for identifying young talent," Gale said. 

"We're delighted he's coming home to help lay the foundations of our club's future." 

Clayton will start in May and said it was a dream come true to work with his home state. 

"I have thought a lot about Tasmania's entry into the AFL and AFLW for many years," he said. 

"To be a part of the build of a football club from the start is not an opportunity that comes around often.

"I am so excited about being able to work with the team to build a football list that will represent our club and our state with talent, grit and pride." 

The Devils are in discussions with the AFL around what draft picks and concessions the club will receive.