Toby Nankervis and Tristan Xerri compete in the ruck during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's huge draft gamble will be put to the test on Sunday afternoon.

Despite sitting second last on the ladder, the Kangaroos' first pick in this year's draft currently sits way down at No.20, with Richmond the proud owner of the No.2 pick that would – in an alternative universe – belong to North.

So how did we get here?

Last November, North orchestrated a bold pick trade that sent a ripple through the competition. In order to grab young tall Matt Whitlock at pick 27, the Kangaroos handed the Tigers their 2025 first-round pick in exchange for Richmond's 2025 second-round pick.

As it stands, with the Tigers (16th on the ladder) sitting a win-and-half ahead of the Roos (17th), it means the Tigers' have pick No.2, while the Roos have pick No.21 instead of the other way around.

It means the match between the two sides at the MCG on Sunday has more riding on it than just the four points on offer.

Another loss for North would be a disaster on multiple fronts. Not only would it put a stop to any momentum gained from its impressive draw against Brisbane in round nine, it would see the Tigers jump 10 points ahead of it.

And if Melbourne and Sydney both lose in round 10, a Tigers win would launch them into 14th spot on the ladder, turning North's current pick 21 into pick 23, at least for now.

On the flip side, a win for the Roos would increase their chances of finishing above the Tigers by the end of the season, which would lift the value of the pick they acquired in the Whitlock pick trade and also push Richmond down the draft board.

North isn't the only club heading into the 2025 player movement period without a first-round pick in its possession.

None of Carlton, Collingwood, Melbourne and Port Adelaide have a pick in the top 20 after trades they orchestrated last year, with those picks set to be pushed back even further in what is set to be "the most compromised draft ever".

Like Richmond, Essendon currently holds two top-10 picks, while Gold Coast and West Coast currently hold two picks inside the first round.

Read on for your club's draft picks and the full draft order, as it stands.

Editor's note: For the purposes of this exercise, the indicative draft order is calculated based on current ladder position. After R9, Gold Coast and Essendon have played one less game than the other 16 clubs

Adelaide: 14, 40, 47, 50, 65, 68

Brisbane: 18, 37, 46, 49, 51, 61, 72

Carlton: 36, 45, 63

Collingwood: 35, 53, 67, 71

Essendon: 4, 10, 25, 28

Fremantle: 8, 26, 39, 44, 62

Geelong: 12, 30, 48, 66

Gold Coast: 6, 15, 17, 33, 57, 69

Greater Western Sydney: 11, 29, 32

Hawthorn: 9, 27, 55, 70

Melbourne: 22, 54, 58

North Melbourne: 20, 21, 38, 56

Port Adelaide: 24, 42, 60

Richmond: 2, 3

St Kilda: 7, 43, 64

Sydney: 5, 23, 41, 59

West Coast: 1, 16, 19, 34, 52

Western Bulldogs: 13, 31

2025 indicative draft order

ROUND ONE

1) West Coast

2) Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)

3) Richmond

4) Essendon (tied to Melbourne)

5) Sydney

6) Gold Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)

7) St Kilda

8) Fremantle

9) Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

10) Essendon

11) Greater Western Sydney

12) Geelong

13) Western Bulldogs

14) Adelaide

15) Gold Coast

16) West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

17) Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)

18) Brisbane

ROUND TWO

19) West Coast

20) North Melbourne

21) North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)

22) Melbourne

23) Sydney

24) Port Adelaide

25) Essendon (tied to St Kilda)

26) Fremantle

27) Hawthorn (tied to Carlton)

28) Essendon

29) Greater Western Sydney

30) Geelong

31) Western Bulldogs

32) Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)

33) Gold Coast

34) West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

35) Collingwood

36) Carlton (tied to Brisbane)

ROUND THREE

37) Brisbane (tied to West Coast)

38) North Melbourne

39) Fremantle (tied to Richmond)

40) Adelaide (tied to Melbourne)

41) Sydney

42) Port Adelaide

43) St Kilda

44) Fremantle

45) Carlton

46) Brisbane (tied to Essendon)

47) Adelaide (tied to Greater Western Sydney)

48) Geelong

49) Brisbane (tied to Western Bulldogs)

50) Adelaide

51) Brisbane (tied to Gold Coast)

52) West Coast (tied to Hawthorn)

53) Collingwood

54) Melbourne (tied to Brisbane)

FOURTH ROUND

55) Hawthorn (tied to West Coast)

56) North Melbourne

57) Gold Coast (tied to Richmond)

58) Melbourne

59) Sydney

60) Port Adelaide

61) Brisbane (tied to St Kilda)

62) Fremantle

63) Carlton

64) St Kilda (tied to Essendon)

65) Adelaide (tied to Greater Western Sydney)

66) Geelong

67) Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)

68) Adelaide

69) Gold Coast

70) Hawthorn

71) Collingwood

72) Brisbane