Josh Lindsay was named best on ground in the Marsh AFL Academy's win over Coburg VFL on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TALENTED Geelong Falcons prospect Josh Lindsay boosted his top 10 draft stocks with a best-afield game for the Marsh AFL Academy in its win over Coburg's VFL side.

Lindsay, along with ball-winners Dyson Sharp and Ollie Greeves, was the Academy's best as it cruised to a 23-point win over its Coburg opposition in the second of the Academy's performances against VFL opposition.

The damaging left-footed Lindsay has been among the candidates viewed as a possible top-10 pick this year and added to his CV with the best afield medal for the Academy after his 25-disposal effort. He also had seven rebound 50s, with the performance adding to a promising start to his under-18 season.

Sharp controlled the midfield contest with 26 disposals, six tackles, five clearances and nine inside 50s in a quality display, while Greeves finished with 21 disposals and six marks after a hot start that saw him have four clearances in the opening term.

The Academy, coached by former Magpie Tarkyn Lockyer, uses its two games against state league opponents to move players around different positions and expose them to a range of roles across the contests and was too good in the 11.13 (79) to 8.8 (56) result.

Willem Duursma (20 disposals, eight marks) got more involved as the game went on, while tall forward Archie Ludowyke and half-forward Wes Walley both booted two goals each. Ludowyke took his tally to five goals across the two Academy games to further establish himself among the best key forwards in this year's group.

Archie Ludowyke is congratulated by teammates during the Marsh AFL Academy's clash against Coburg VFL on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Potential No.1 pick Cooper Duff-Tytler had some exciting moments in the ruck while roaming around the ground and kicked a goal from his 12 disposals, while Suns Academy pair Beau Addinsall and Dylan Patterson were also among the players to catch the eye.

The Academy made the early running and got out to a 17-point lead at half-time before kicking three goals to one in the last term.

Donavon Toohey (34 disposals, eight rebound 50s) and Joel Trudgeon (24 disposals) were consistent contributors for Coburg, as was Dom Payman, who kicked three goals.

AFL ACADEMY 2.5 5.8 8.9 11.13 (79)

COBURG VFL 2.1 3.3 7.6 8.8 (56)

GOALS

AFL Academy: Ludowyke 2, Walley 2, Addinsall, Annable, Curtin, Duff-Tytler, Emmett, Patterson, Sharp

Coburg VFL: Payman 3, Andrew, Bromell, Crick, Podhajski, Toohey