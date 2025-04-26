His future is already a talking point, but Power star Zak Butters is happy to let a decision wait

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters knows he has a "big decision" to make.

But the dynamic midfielder insists he's yet to think about his long-term future – despite the rest of the AFL world talking about it.

Butters, a dual All-Australian who has won Port's club champion award in the past two seasons, falls off-contract at Alberton at the end of 2026.

Rival clubs are already circling the Victorian-born 24-year-old.

"At the footy club, it doesn't really get spoken about," Butters said after Port's nine-point win over North Melbourne on Saturday.

"I feel like right now, for me, it's about winning games of footy.

"When I came back into the team we probably weren't in such a great spot.

"So my goal as a leader and a vice-captain was to help bring the team back to a better spot and get us into better spot moving forward.

"It's still 18 months away and it's going to be a big decision.

"But right now, it's probably not one that's front of mind.

"We're in the midst of an AFL season and I want to get back to playing finals footy – there's some bigger things put at the forefront."

Butters would command a multi-million dollar, long-term deal from any club able to lure him from Port, which selected him with pick No.12 at the 2018 national draft.

Butters' latest accolade was winning the Peter Badcoe Medal for best demonstrating the Anzac spirit and qualities of skill, courage and fair play in Port's win over the Kangaroos.