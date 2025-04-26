The Power have fought hard to overcome the Roos

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide, with Jason Horne-Francis tormenting his ex-teammates and new club alike, has held off a plucky North Melbourne for a gruelling nine-point win.

The Power banked a third consecutive victory with their 14.13 (97) to 13.10 (88) triumph at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

POWER v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

Horne-Francis dominated his former Roos teammates with 27 disposals, seven inside 50s and a goal.

But he also caused some grief for his own club, involved in animated discussion with coach Ken Hinkley, captain Connor Rozee and vice-captain Zak Butters at three-quarter time.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:34 Full post-match, R7: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round seven’s match against North Melbourne

10:09 Full post-match, R7: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round seven’s match against Port Adelaide

08:12 Highlights: Port Adelaide v North Melbourne The Power and Kangaroos clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:36 Crazy Wardlaw curler a stunning GOTY contender George Wardlaw threads the eye of the needle from the boundary with an outrageous snap

01:01 Tempers flare as JHF fights Roos in fiery exchange Jason Horne-Francis scuffles and exchanges words with his ex-teammates after giving away a free kick as Luke Davies-Uniacke converts truly

00:36 Mistakes galore as LDU blunder brings Big Fin alive Jeremy Finlayson strolls into an open goal after Luke Davies-Uniacke takes an eternity to dispose of the footy

00:41 Sinn subbed after gun Roo's heavy tackle Josh Sinn is subbed out of the game with concussion concerns after Paul Curtis laid this strong tackle

00:38 Milestone man Parker fires up to give Roos hope Luke Parker nails a cool snap in his 300th game to give North Melbourne a boost of confidence

00:47 Shocking Power howlers stun all in comedy of errors Mitch Georgiades plays on and fails to score from close range before Sam Powell-Pepper repeats the dose with an error of his own

00:39 Ripping Rozee roost continues super start Connor Rozee drills a beautiful running finish from range after a slick Port Adelaide transition

00:41 Bulldozing SPP powers through for bursting beauty Sam Powell-Pepper breaks through two opposition tackles and finishes in style to lift the home crowd

00:30 Wardlaw marks return with silky goal on the burst George Wardlaw elects to go himself and finishes with class to give North Melbourne fans one to cheer

Horne-Francis had just tangled with North skipper Jy Simpkin late in the third term, giving up an easy goal in a behind-the-ball skirmish.

Ex-Roo Horne-Francis was the No.1 draft pick in 2021, but spent just one season with North before demanding a return to his native South Australia.

Learn More 08:12

Port laid its victory platform with a slick 7.3 opening quarter, its highest scoring term of the year, then withstood a series of Roos bounce-backs.

North was just six points down late in the third term, and seven adrift seven minutes into the final quarter.

But the Power prevailed for a fourth win from seven games, with stalwart Darcy Byrne-Jones (three goals), Ollie Lord (two) and Mitch Georgiades (two) crucial.

Learn More 00:47

Horne-Francis was ever-present and Butters (27 disposals, 13 tackles), half-back Rozee (27 and a goal) and forward Sam Powell-Pepper were all influential.

North's Paul Curtis was a standout with three goals from his 16 touches, and Harry Sheezel collected a match-high 30 disposals.

Veteran recruit Luke Parker (27 disposals, one goal) was again prominent, as was Luke Davies-Uniacke (25, one goal), but the Kangaroos paid a heavy price for their sluggish start.

Learn More 00:38

Port led 7.3 to 2.4 at quarter-time before North turned the tide in an impressive second stanza, rewarded with five goals to two.

Learn More 00:39

The Roos, sparked by Parker and the lively Curtis, were within 12 points when Nick Larkey took an eye-catching pack mark and ran into goal.

Port led 9.5 to 7.5 at half-time but lost defender Josh Sinn, who was substituted with concussion after being crunched in a tackle.

The Power went 24 points up in the third quarter, but the Kangas again rallied with three consecutive majors – the last from Davies-Uniacke after Horne-Francis' ill-discipline reducing the margin to six points.

Learn More 00:36

A late strike from Port's Byrne-Jones gave the home side a 13-point buffer at three-quarter time, 12.8 to 10.7.

The Power skipped 19 points clear when Georgiades slotted his second early in the final term, but the Kangaroos again threatened.

The Roos scored two goals in two minutes to sneak within seven points, but couldn't get any closer.

Veteran marks milestone in style

It was just his seventh game for the Kangaroos, but Luke Parker brought up 300 AFL games on Saturday. The former Sydney star made his mark, too, finishing with 27 disposals, four tackles, three clearances and a goal as he celebrated his milestone game with a good performance even if the Roos fell short of victory.

Luke Parker is chaired off by Jack Darling and Sam Reid after North Melbourne's loss to Port Adelaide in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Roo's heavy tackle hurts Port defender

Port defender Josh Sinn was substituted in the second quarter after being concussed in a tackle from Roos forward Paul Curtis. Curtis pinned Sinn's arms and drove him in the back and into the ground, with Sinn's head hitting the ground and leading to the end of his game.

Learn More 00:41

Scuffles break out to end third quarter

It was an unusual finish to the third term as the Roos looked to challenge Port. Former Roo Jason Horne-Francis gave away a costly off-the-ball free kick when the Power had the ball in defence, leading to a Luke Davies-Uniacke goal from the goalsquare. Port would get an immediate response through Darcy Byrne-Jones, who took his chance after Luke McDonald gave away a costly 50m penalty just as North had closed to within a goal.

Learn More 01:01

PORT ADELAIDE 7.3 9.5 12.8 14.13 (97)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.4 7.5 10.7 13.10 (88)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Byrne-Jones 3, Richards 2, Lord 2, Georgiades 2, Rozee, Rioli, Powell-Pepper, Horne-Francis, Finlayson

North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Zurhaar 2, Xerri, Wardlaw, Powell, Parker, McKercher, Larkey, Davies-Uniacke, Darling

BEST

Port Adelaide: Butters, Rozee, Lord, Horne-Francis, Powell-Pepper, Drew

North Melbourne: Xerri, Sheezel, Curtis, Davies-Uniacke, Parker, Wardlaw



INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Sinn (concussion)

North Melbourne: Nil



SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Jeremy Finlayson (replaced Josh Sinn in the second quarter)

North Melbourne: Zane Duursma (replaced Darcy Tucker in the fourth quarter)



Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval