Ross Lyon was "animated" at quarter-time after the Saints found themselves down in the clearances 9-16 at the first break

St Kilda players looks dejected after their loss to Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA'S problems stemmed from being dominated around stoppage, and rolled on from there, according to coach Ross Lyon.

The home side found itself down by three goals heading into the first break on Saturday afternoon, allowing reigning premier Brisbane to enter its forward arc 24 times for the quarter, with its inaccuracy the only thing keeping the Saints within three kicks.

"They got it in there and they dominated clearance wins and territory, and we were pinned and couldn't get it out," Lyon said post-match.

"Our forwards were too far away, not good enough with the ball in hand, got stripped … so, you win the ball, first possession off the ruck's hand, and just either they're too big and strong and strip it, or we just flick it out flippantly and the ball just gets swept away."

Lyon was admittedly "animated" at quarter-time, concerned about his side's inability to turn first possession into a chain of possession out of the contest. The Saints ultimately lost the clearance count 34-52 after being down 9-16 at the first break.

"I was animated … but it's not personal. It was like first possession 12-3 or 12-4, and clearances are 3-12. How about show some fortitude, hang onto the ball, and get it going our way," Lyon said.

The coach turned heads when subbing out second-year player Hugo Garcia just 12 minutes into the second quarter in a tactical decision to bring Zak Jones into the game. Garcia had played only 46 per cent of the opening term, and started the second on the bench.

That decision was compounded when forward Mason Wood was withdrawn from the game with concussion the next quarter, leaving the side down to just three available rotations on the bench for much of the second half.

"I don't know, how much do you guys know about 'stay ahead' mids and swivelling and turning, sometimes I just get to 'roll the dice' stage, right? Sometimes you've got to stop talking about it and sometimes just go bang," Lyon said.

Some changes could be on the cards for the Saints next week, as they prepare to face Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on Friday.

Mattaes Phillipou, who is yet to play a game this season, may be ready to return in some capacity, while Arie Schoenmaker won some footy in the VFL.

"Hopefully there were some good performances in the seconds. You know, hopefully (Hugh) Boxshall, (Toby) Travaglia, (Alix) Tauru's coming, Phillipou's available next week, he trains that intensely, I don't know, probably an opportunity to bring him in," Lyon said.

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan, meanwhile, was pleased with how his side responded from its 52-point loss to Collingwood last week.

"Last week was a continuation of a trend, I reckon, that we needed to do something about," Fagan said.

"We leaked too much defensively, I think, in the last three weeks leading up to this game … So, that was a big focus of ours coming into today's game."

The Lions had conceded an average of 97.3 points across their last three outings, but kept the Saints to 73 points on Saturday, admittedly after conceding four final quarter goals where Brisbane's foot was somewhat lifted off the pedal.

"The players are probably sick of me banging on about it during the week, but you know, as I said to them, it's nearly the same group of players that played for most of the year last year. So, we were a good team defence last year, what's going on?" Fagan said.

"We had some solid conversations, sometimes you just need to correct those things, shine the light back on them, and I thought today was better."

Crafty forward Kai Lohmann was subbed out of the game with injury for the third time this year, after copping a stinger to the shoulder, with Fagan hopeful that he'll be fine for Sunday's QClash.

Lohmann has struggled to start the season, with repeat ankle injuries keeping him to just two games before Saturday's win.

"He can't take a trick at the moment, Kai," Fagan said.

"He sort of got injured in the first game, and then came back against Geelong and rolled his ankle again, and now tonight he's got a whack on the shoulder. But hopefully it's just going to be one of those things that takes three or four days to settle … He's coughing and spluttering at the moment, trying to actually finish a game. He hasn't finished a game this year."

Fagan also confirmed that the club is hopeful that Jack Payne will return next week, after falling ill and withdrawn from the team before the bounce.