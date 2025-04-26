Follow all the action from Saturday's round seven games

ST KILDA and Brisbane will both be bidding to bounce back when they meet at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints were thrashed by the Western Bulldogs in round six to slip back to a 3-3 win-loss record.

The Lions' perfect start to the season came to an end with a loss to Collingwood at the Gabba.

Brisbane has enjoyed a strong recent record over St Kilda, winning the past six meetings between the clubs.

The Saints have regained Dougal Howard and recalled Isaac Keeler, with Arie Schoenmaker and Liam Henry dropped.

Kai Lohmann is back for the Lions, replacing Sam Marshall.

Port Adelaide has got its season back on track ahead of hosting North Melbourne on Saturday.

Back-to-back wins have the Power sitting at 3-3 ahead of another winnable game.

But they should be expecting a fierce response from North, which is on a four-match losing streak.

The Roos are 1-5 and were humiliated in their loss to Carlton on Good Friday.

Port has made three changes as Joe Richards, Joe Berry and Jeremy Finlayson come in for Rory Atkins, Travis Boak and Tom Cochrane.

The Kangaroos have axed Griffin Logue and Aidan Corr and lost Zac Fisher to injury, with Kallan Dawson, Jackson Archer and Riley Hardeman coming in.

Greater Western Sydney hosts the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval in a huge Saturday night clash.

The Giants fell to the Crows in Adelaide in round six and are now 4-2.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, thrashed the Saints to jump to 3-3, although they face a tough run ahead without star young forward Sam Darcy.

Jesse Hogan is back in a boost for the Giants, replacing Callum Brown.

Jedd Busslinger is in for his AFL debut for the Bulldogs, along with Laitham Vandermeer and James Harmes, with Sam Darcy and Lachlan McNeil injured and Liam Jones dropped.