The match review findings from Friday's round seven games are in

Mitchell Hinge looks dejected after Adelaide's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE defender Mitch Hinge has been slapped with a one-game ban for striking Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw, but Crows teammate Josh Worrell has escaped with a fine for a dangerous tackle.

Hinge collected Brayshaw high with a wayward fist during the second quarter of Friday night's match at Optus Stadium.

Luckily for Hinge, the hit didn't affect Brayshaw who received a free kick and was able to play out the game.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and high contact, leading to the one-game suspension.

Brayshaw went on to win the first Arthur Leggett Medal as best afield, finishing with a game-high 37 disposals (17 contested), eight inside 50s, six clearances and 522m gained.

Meanwhile, Worrell has been hit with a $2000 fine (with an early guilty plea) after his dangerous tackle on Michael Frederick.

Worrell brought the Dockers forward to ground with force during the third quarter, with the MRO grading it as careless, low impact and high contact.