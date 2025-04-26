JASON Horne-Francis let his emotions boil over in Port Adelaide's win over North Melbourne, but coach Ken Hinkley loves the star's passion.
Horne-Francis dominated his former Kangaroos teammates with 27 disposals, seven inside 50s and a goal in the Power's nine-point win on Saturday.
But he also caused grief for his own club, involved in animated discussion with Hinkley, captain Connor Rozee and vice-captain Zak Butters at three-quarter time.
Horne-Francis tangled with North skipper Jy Simpkin late in the third term, giving up an easy goal after a behind-the-ball skirmish.
At the break, a fired-up Horne-Francis went to turn his back on Hinkley, until grabbed by Butters and Rozee.
"He's an emotional player, and I love that about him," Hinkley said of Horne-Francis.
"He's such a fierce competitor and he's playing against North Melbourne ... where he came from.
"He was frustrated. He let his emotions boil over into stuff he couldn't control ... when he gets a bit like that, we have just got to try and bring him back down."
Butters summed up the interaction as "like trying to cage a raging bull – it's pretty tough at times".
"But I'd much rather that than have to work someone up to compete and play," Butters said.
Horne-Francis, the No.1 draft pick in 2021, spent just one season with North before demanding a return to his native South Australia.
A seven-goal opening term proved decisive for the Power against a wasteful but much-improved Roos outfit.
"They (Port) got the ascendancy early and then we had to play catch-up for the rest of the game," North coach Alastair Clarkson said.
"A five-goal deficit at quarter-time, in the end, just proved too big a margin to try and pull back."