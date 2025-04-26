Ken Hinkley has explained his exchange with Power star Jason Horne-Francis during the win over the Kangaroos

Jason Horne-Francis wrestles with North Melbourne players during Port Adelaide's clash against the Kangaroos in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JASON Horne-Francis let his emotions boil over in Port Adelaide's win over North Melbourne, but coach Ken Hinkley loves the star's passion.

Horne-Francis dominated his former Kangaroos teammates with 27 disposals, seven inside 50s and a goal in the Power's nine-point win on Saturday.

POWER v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

But he also caused grief for his own club, involved in animated discussion with Hinkley, captain Connor Rozee and vice-captain Zak Butters at three-quarter time.

Horne-Francis tangled with North skipper Jy Simpkin late in the third term, giving up an easy goal after a behind-the-ball skirmish.

At the break, a fired-up Horne-Francis went to turn his back on Hinkley, until grabbed by Butters and Rozee.

"He's an emotional player, and I love that about him," Hinkley said of Horne-Francis.

Learn More 09:34

"He's such a fierce competitor and he's playing against North Melbourne ... where he came from.

"He was frustrated. He let his emotions boil over into stuff he couldn't control ... when he gets a bit like that, we have just got to try and bring him back down."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:13 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v North Melbourne Extended highlights of the Power and Kangaroos clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:34 Hinkley post-match, R7: 'He's an emotional player, and I love that about him' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round seven’s match against North Melbourne

10:09 Clarkson post-match, R7: 'They got the ascendancy early and then we had to play catch-up' Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round seven’s match against Port Adelaide

08:12 Highlights: Port Adelaide v North Melbourne The Power and Kangaroos clash in round seven of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:36 Crazy Wardlaw curler a stunning GOTY contender George Wardlaw threads the eye of the needle from the boundary with an outrageous snap

01:01 Tempers flare as JHF fights Roos in fiery exchange Jason Horne-Francis scuffles and exchanges words with his ex-teammates after giving away a free kick as Luke Davies-Uniacke converts truly

00:36 Mistakes galore as LDU blunder brings Big Fin alive Jeremy Finlayson strolls into an open goal after Luke Davies-Uniacke takes an eternity to dispose of the footy

00:41 Sinn subbed after gun Roo's heavy tackle Josh Sinn is subbed out of the game with concussion concerns after Paul Curtis laid this strong tackle

00:38 Milestone man Parker fires up to give Roos hope Luke Parker nails a cool snap in his 300th game to give North Melbourne a boost of confidence

00:47 Shocking Power howlers stun all in comedy of errors Mitch Georgiades plays on and fails to score from close range before Sam Powell-Pepper repeats the dose with an error of his own

00:39 Ripping Rozee roost continues super start Connor Rozee drills a beautiful running finish from range after a slick Port Adelaide transition

00:41 Bulldozing SPP powers through for bursting beauty Sam Powell-Pepper breaks through two opposition tackles and finishes in style to lift the home crowd

00:30 Wardlaw marks return with silky goal on the burst George Wardlaw elects to go himself and finishes with class to give North Melbourne fans one to cheer

Butters summed up the interaction as "like trying to cage a raging bull – it's pretty tough at times".

"But I'd much rather that than have to work someone up to compete and play," Butters said.

Horne-Francis, the No.1 draft pick in 2021, spent just one season with North before demanding a return to his native South Australia.

Learn More 01:01

A seven-goal opening term proved decisive for the Power against a wasteful but much-improved Roos outfit.

"They (Port) got the ascendancy early and then we had to play catch-up for the rest of the game," North coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"A five-goal deficit at quarter-time, in the end, just proved too big a margin to try and pull back."