Essendon looks set to secure an absolute gun in the 'most compromised draft ever'

Darren Bewick after the 1999 Anzac Day game and (inset) Koby Bewick. Pictures: AFL Photos/X

THE SON of a two-time premiership hero is set to give Essendon an enormous boost in what is set to be 'the most compromised draft ever' in two years.

Koby Bewick, the son of 1993 and 2000 Bombers premiership player Darren, looms as one of the leading players in the 2027 National Draft.

The 16-year-old starred for Vic Metro in a trial game last weekend, finishing with 29 possessions, eight marks, five clearances, five inside 50s and a goal.

AFL.com.au's trade and draft expert Cal Twomey says the 2027 draft is set to be "the most compromised ever" due to the concessions expected to be given to the Tasmanian Devils, who are scheduled to enter the competition in 2028.

It means while most clubs will miss out on top-end talent in that draft, the Bombers are set to have access to Bewick under the father-son rule.

"I think what we're seeing so far is he's a really exciting talent," Twomey said on Gettable.

"This is looming as a very big bonus for the Bombers. He starred in the under-16s carnival ... he just knows his way around the ground, he's a natural.

"The best thing for Essendon (is) if Tasmania comes into the draft in 2027, their access to one of the best players – at this point – is looking untouched.

"They can still get a good player in a draft that is going to be the most compromised ever.

"(So) giddy up, Essendon fans, because he's looking like a pretty good player."

Darren Bewick celebrates Essendon's 2000 premiership win. Picture: AFL Photos

The potential arrival of Bewick could cap off an exciting run at the draft for the Bombers, who got priority access to small forward Isaac Kako last year because he was part of their Next Generation Academy.

The club will also have special access to two more NGA players, Hussein El Achkar and Adam Sweid, in this year's draft.

The NGA system will be changed as part of Tasmania's entry into the competition, with the AFL having canvassed clubs about re-zoning and eligibility rule changes they would like to see implemented.

Significant changes to the Academy and father-son bidding points system, which were announced by the AFL last August, will come into effect this year.

Inside Trading reported this week that the AFL will start meeting with clubs this week, where the Tasmanian list concession package will be on the agenda.

Last month, AFL.com.au revealed the proposed Tasmanian list rules, which will include approximately 10 first-round picks over three drafts, with some having caveats to trade.