After months of speculation, Harley Reid has made a call on his future with the Eagles

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during the R19 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ONGOING list build at West Coast has locked down its biggest piece yet, with the club's superstar No.1 pick Harley Reid silencing speculation over his future by signing a two-year extension on Tuesday.

The deal, which comes after months of back and forth between the Eagles and Reid's management, will see the club's gun No.9 continue his stay in Western Australia until at least 2028.

As revealed on AFL.com.au's Gettable earlier this year, West Coast and Reid had both presented a number of contract options to potentially see him remain at the Eagles on both short and long-term deals.

A number of clubs in Reid's home state of Victoria had been anxiously waiting through the negotiations, readying lucrative long-term offers in the hope that the preciously talented 20-year-old would request a trade at season's end.

Harley Reid will have the capacity to hit the $2million per year mark with incentives in his two-year extension. There isn't the nine-year player option included in the deal.



Hawthorn was coming hardest in the end & loomed as his go-to if he looked to leave the Eagles. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) August 26, 2025

However, Reid – who has formed a close relationship with West Coast's first-year coach Andrew McQualter through the season – has put aside the talk over his future to commit to the club through until the end of 2028.

Reid had one season remaining on the three-year draftee contract he signed when he joined West Coast as the club's No.1 pick in the 2023 draft, which had followed one of the most hyped junior careers in memory.

The contract extension comes after a solid second season in the AFL for Reid, who averaged 18.8 disposals and kicked 14 goals from 19 games despite the Eagles suffering through a disappointing 1-22 campaign.

"I'm incredibly excited to sign on with this great club," Reid said.

Harley Reid handballs during West Coast's game against Brisbane in R18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Since the day I arrived in Perth, the West Coast Eagles members and fans have been so supportive of me and our team, and the future with our young squad is super exciting.

"Playing at Optus Stadium in front of our fans is an unbelievable experience and I love representing the club.

"The support from our coaches and my teammates has been amazing over the last two years, and I'm looking forward to continuing to develop my game and helping the team climb back up the ladder.

"I can’t wait for the 2026 season and beyond to see what we can achieve together."