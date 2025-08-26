The Tigers must get their season going after making a surprise 0-2 start

Richmond leaves the field after its loss to the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ZERO marks inside 50.

It'll be the stat that's hanging over Richmond's AFLW side this week in the aftermath of its 21-point loss to the rebuilding Western Bulldogs.

The Tigers lost an elimination final last year to a rampaging Port Adelaide, 10th the year prior, and went out in straight sets in the second half of 2022.

If they're any chance of once again finishing in the middle rungs of the ladder in 2025, let alone closing the gap on the top sides, the connection inside 50 must be addressed, and quickly.

Richmond doesn't lack quality marking targets – Caitlin Greiser is a dangerous contested mark and one of the cleanest set shots in the competition (especially under the tutelage of new goalkicking coach Brendon Fevola), and few can stop Katie Brennan on the lead.

Paige Scott is an ever-present threat and loves to launch at the footy, while even full-back Bec Miller – the tallest on Richmond's list – has been thrown forward at moments of desperation over the past fortnight.

The problems appear to stem further afield, to the midfield that is sorely missing departed bull Eilish Sheerin.

The star veteran was out of contract and looking to greener pastures, whether at eventual new home North Melbourne or back in her home state of New South Wales, but the mystery of the trade itself – just pick No.18 for a dual-All Australian – will continue to linger.

Monique Conti can't do much more, but more authority is needed from former No.1 pick Ellie McKenzie, who has the potential to be a multiple All-Australian herself. Finally injury free, and turning 23 this year, the time is now for McKenzie to assert herself as a genuine and consistent matchwinner.

The third midfield rotation remains a work in progress. Ally Dallaway had the role in round one, and was dropped, with Grace Egan (who, it must be acknowledged, picked up an untimely quad at the end of pre-season) inserted in round two.

Isabel Bacon, in her second year of senior footy, is also building her time on the ball.

During his post-match press conference, coach Ryan Ferguson – out of contract at the end of the year, and in his sixth season at the helm – almost pled for his side to provide greater support for Conti.

Ryan Ferguson speaks to his players during Richmond's clash against Sydney in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Every week for years now, Mon cops that attention. I don't think she gets looked after well enough – probably from us, umpires weren't a factor today, it was all on us. But I think she can get some support there. She gets scragged a lot," he said.

"It's not about Mon. She's doing a lot for our team. We can help her. It's the balance of the whole midfield unit – how can we work off on each other better, for everyone, not just the one player. How do we get that synergy better?

Monique Conti in action during Richmond's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We need to have more than 21 inside 50s. That's a whole team thing, as well as an engine room thing."

Richmond has just five days to turn its season around, going from Ikon Park on Sunday to the foreign conditions of Darwin, facing Essendon on Friday night in the Dreamtime match.

Maybe the trip away will just be the tonic for a team that Ferguson said is low on confidence, and needs to work on its mental strength.

But in a 12-round season, and with 0-2 already on the board, the Tigers need to get cracking.