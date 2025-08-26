Patience and understanding are needed for First Nations players, according to AFLW Indigenous Round honouree Kirby Bentley

(Back row L-R) Monique Conti, Mia King, Jordyn Allen, Kaitlyn Ashmore, Louise Stephenson and Maddison Gay. (Front row L-R) Tyla Hanks, Natalie Plane, Kirby Bentley, Gabriella Pound and Amy McDonald on August 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW Indigenous Round honouree Kirby Bentley is calling for a sense of patience and understanding around First Nations players, to create stronger environments in elite sporting pathways.

An inaugural AFLW player, Bentley has been a dedicated driver of Indigenous talent in the women's game, with the Kirby Bentley Cup and annual tournament in Western Australia designed at bridging the gap between local footy and the WAFLW for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls.

"I think the contribution from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is crucial in our game for growth, and that's not only as players, but coaching staff, management, umpires, from all layers and levels, and without that we can't really create that shift that we're looking for," Bentley said.

"Until then, we don't understand what that support looks like for those players in the system, too. So, we come from all different backgrounds, different nations. I'm a Noongar woman, and I'm different to somebody who lives on Wurundjeri country, and we have different priorities and responsibilities."

With playing lists of 30 in the AFLW, there is less time afforded to developing players than there might be in the men's competition, so opportunities for First Nations girls and women coming through are limited.

In 2025 there are 22 Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander players listed across the AFLW, including the likes of North Melbourne's Mia King, Hawthorn's Kaitlyn Ashmore, and Brisbane's Courtney Hodder.

Establishing the ability to be patient, and persist with these players would create the opportunity for more First Nations players to thrive.

"Absolutely, there's a sense of patience I think, there's also a sense of understanding and knowing the person," Bentley said.

"It's not just about the Aboriginal person, it's knowing your people and supporting that person for whatever needs that they need, that they're looking for to be the elite athlete that they need to be."

Bentley was strong on growing not only the First Nations contingent across AFLW playing lists, but in the coaching and administrative ranks.

"I played like a show off, so I (needed) somebody that allows me to do what I do, but bring me into the gameplan that suits a lot of players that we see play," Bentley said.

"And I think that will change again, and the way that we play the game, the way that we coach the game, and the way that we view it as an audience."