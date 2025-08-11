Nat Fyfe after the R24 match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Image/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE superstar and two-time Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe will call time on his decorated career at the end of the season.

Fyfe, who will turn 34 in September, has been hampered by injury this season, playing just five games for the year to take his career tally to 245 over 16 seasons.

He won his first Brownlow Medal in 2015, and backed up with a second 'Charlie' in 2019, having also finished second to West Coast's Matt Priddis in 2014.

Fyfe will hang up his boots as one of Fremantle's greatest players, having earned three All-Australian blazers, including one as captain in 2019, and three Doig Medals as the Dockers' best and fairest.

He was also twice voted the winner of the Leigh Matthews Trophy as the AFL Players' Association's Most Valuable Player.

With the Dockers poised to play a significant role in this year's finals series, Fyfe could potentially go one better than his last Grand Final appearance in 2013, when Fremantle lost to Hawthorn in the club's sole appearance in a season decider.

"Retiring has been a conversation that has been ongoing for probably the last 12 months with my family, my partner Bridget, my close circle, JL (Justin Longmuir), Joe Brierty and Simon Garlick," Fyfe said.

"It just feels like it's the right time.

"I'm just immensely grateful for what my AFL experience and playing with Fremantle has given to me.

"It's been an enormous opportunity and has taken me to places I could never have dreamed of.

"Knowing this is the end of my career, I leave with a sense of understanding that I don't need anything further, which is a really peaceful place to be, and yet myself - and the team - still find ourselves in a position where that elusive premiership dream is well and truly alive."