Hugh Boxshall is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 22

Hugh Boxshall in action during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA midfielder Hugh Boxshall has earned the Telstra AFL Rising star nomination for round 22 after an impressive performance against Richmond on Saturday.

The 19-year-old played a key role in the Saints' thrilling come-from-behind victory over Richmond at the MCG.

Boxshall finished with 14 disposals (nine contested) at 93 per cent efficiency, eight tackles and five marks in the nailbiting victory.

St Kilda traded up to secure the services of Boxshall at pick No.45 in last year's draft, with the tenacious inside mid playing nine games in his debut season to date, having debuted against Fremantle in round eight.

Boxshall is St Kilda's second Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination this season, with Hugo Garcia getting the nod in round eight.

Saturday's win over the Tigers made it three on the trot for the Saints. They sit in 11th spot on the ladder withy an 8-13 record.

They face Essendon at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, before rounding out their season against Greater Western Sydney at Engie Stadium.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)

Round 15: Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

Round 16: Clay Hall (West Coast)

Round 17: Isaac Kako (Essendon)

Round 18: Luke Trainor (Richmond)

Round 19: Ashton Moir (Carlton)

Round 20: Joe Fonti (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 21: Ethan Read (Gold Coast)

Round 22: Hugh Boxshall (St Kilda)