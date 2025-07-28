Joe Fonti is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 20

Joe Fonti in action during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at Engie Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney defender Joe Fonti has been named the Telstra AFL Rising star for round 20 after a solid performance in the Sydney Derby.

The second-year Giant impressed in his side's thrilling come-from-behind victory over their cross-town rivals on Friday night.

GWS unleashed an incredible 11-goal blitz to surge home against the Swans and clinch a 44-point win to keep in touch with the top four.

Fonti finished with 14 disposals, five intercepts and four marks in the victory.

Taken by the Giants with pick No.44 in the 2023 AFL Draft, the dashing defender debuted in round 17, 2024 and played five games in his first season.

Fonti came back into the Giants' side in round eight this season and hasn't missed a game since, averaging 12.3 disposals, 3.7 marks and 2.8 tackles.

Friday night's win over the Swans made it eight wins from the Giants' last nine starts. They sit in sixth spot on the ladder, just one game behind second-placed Adelaide.

They kick off round 21 against the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)

Round 15: Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

Round 16: Clay Hall (West Coast)

Round 17: Isaac Kako (Essendon)

Round 18: Luke Trainor (Richmond)

Round 19: Ashton Moir (Carlton)

Round 20: Joe Fonti (Greater Western Sydney)