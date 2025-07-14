Luke Trainor is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 18

Luke Trainor kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND young gun Luke Trainor has been rewarded for a consistent start to his career with the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 18.

Trainor helped the Tigers to their fourth win of the season with a scrappy nine-point victory over Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night.

He finished with 16 disposals, six score involvements, five marks and five tackles.

After starting the year in defence, the 195cm Trainor has been used in a variety of roles by the Tigers.

The No.21 pick in last year's Telstra AFL Draft has been tried up forward and on the wing, showcasing his versatility in a young Richmond side.

Trainor is Richmond's second nominee this year, joining Sam Lalor (round one).

The Tigers will be eyeing another win when they take on West Coast at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)

Round 15: Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

Round 16: Clay Hall (West Coast)

Round 17: Isaac Kako (Essendon)

Round 18: Luke Trainor (Richmond)