Jason Horne-Francis sustained a fracture in his foot in Sunday’s game and is likely to require surgery

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates with Zak Butters after kicking a goal during the match between Port Adelaide and West Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Jason Horne-Francis could miss the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury against West Coast on Sunday.

Horne-Francis sustained an acute fracture in his foot and will likely have surgery.

His timeline is yet to be confirmed, but AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey has reported the young star could be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Jason Horne-Francis will have surgery on his foot after suffering a break on Sunday in the win over West Coast. Will likely miss the rest of the season. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) July 14, 2025

Skipper Connor Rozee has avoided surgery despite suffering a fracture in his hand and will be a test to play Hawthorn on Saturday in Launceston.

Despite suffering the injury during the match against the Eagles, Horne-Francis was one of the best afield on Sunday, picking up nine coaches' votes.

He had 27 disposals to go with three goals as well as six clearances, while he had a running battle with another former No.1 pick, West Coast young gun Harley Reid.

More to come