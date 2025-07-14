Register to play AFLW Fantasy in 2025

AFLW Fantasy is back for 2025.

Fantasy coaches manage a squad throughout the NAB AFLW home and away season with their team success based on players' actual on-field performances.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Your Fantasy team will accumulate points from Champion Data's official statistics of games each week as you go head-to-head with your friends and people all over the world.

AFLW Fantasy follows the same scoring as AFL Fantasy.

For every kick your player has, they'll get three points. Last season, Ebony Marinoff had the highest average for kicks with 22.9 per game. A tackle gains you four points, another stat Marinoff (12.2 per game) led the competition in last year. Rucks keep their score ticking over with one point for each hitout, with Mim Strom (36.8) leading that stat last season.

Scoring system

Kick: 3 points

Handball: 2 points

Mark: 3 points

Tackle: 4 points

Free Kick For: 1 point

Free Kick Against: -3 points

Hitout: 1 point

Goal: 6 points

Behind: 1 point

Finding players whose game gets stats from the key scoring categories is the key to Fantasy success.

You can follow the fortunes of your team live through the AFL Fantasy website and app as games are playing out in real time. The Match Centre on womens.afl and the AFL Women's App provide up-to-date AFL Fantasy stats as games progress.

It's a fun way to add to your enjoyment of watching the greatest game on Earth.

AFLW Fantasy

So, how do you play?

You are given a budget of $15,500,000 to select a squad of 21 players. Last season's No.1 AFLW Fantasy player, Ebony Marinoff, will set you back $1,878,000 due to her 145 average. The cheapest players are draftees and many who are yet to play a game start at $300,000.

Ebony Marinoff tackles Ruby Tripodi during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in the qualifying final on November 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Your squad is made up of 16 on-field players who will score points each week. A bench of five players, of which four are emergencies, can be used if one of your on-field players are out.

The 21 players are made up of six defenders, six midfielders, two rucks, six forwards and one bench utility who can be chosen from any position.

To fit a team in under the salary cap, you’ll need a mix of some of the rookie-priced players, discounted gems and premiums to make sure you're getting bang for your buck.

Players will have three trades per week and there’ll also be no dual-position players (DPPs).

The AFLW fixture was released in May and looks straightforward for Fantasy coaches, with all games played on Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, with round 12 to be confirmed.

What makes playing AFLW Fantasy fun is playing in a league against your mates. You can set up a head-to-head league featuring between four and 20 of your friends or be involved in an open league with unlimited entrants, perfect for large workplaces.