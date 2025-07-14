Geelong premiership player Tom Atkins and ex-Magpie and Saint Nathan Brown have joined the Cats' AFLW coaching panel

Geelong's 2025 AFLW coaching panel (L-R) Andrew Bruce, Nathan Brown, Dan Lowther and Elise Coventry. Picture: Geelong FC

GEELONG'S AFLW coaching panel has received a huge boost of experience, with men's premiership hero Tom Atkins and Collingwood and St Kilda premiership player Nathan Brown joining the ranks ahead of the 2025 season.

Brown will take on the role as midfield coach, while Atkins has joined as a development coach and will work alongside Brown and the midfield group.

Brown played 183 games between 2008 and 2020, including 130 games for Collingwood where he was part of the Magpies' 2010 premiership win. He went on to play a further 53 games with St Kilda from 2017 before retiring.

Since calling time on his playing career, Brown has worked across various coaching and player development roles.

His most recent role, as Director of Football and Performance Pathways at The Geelong College - Senior School, oversees both female and male football programs, while he also provides support to high-performance athletes across all sports.

Nathan Brown in action during the match between Collingwood and St Kilda at Etihad Stadium in round four, 2017. Picture: AFL Media

Brown will work alongside returning assistant coaches Andrew Bruce (forwards) and Elise Coventry (defence), with Dan Lowther entering his fifth season as head coach.

A tough and reliable midfielder, Atkins has played 144 games for the Cats since debuting in 2019, including the 2022 premiership, and is considered a strong leader both on and off the field.

Geelong women's footy boss Dominique Condo said the addition of Brown and Atkins was a welcome boost for the coaching panel.

"Led by Dan, we're really pleased to welcome Nathan and Tom to our program, and we are excited to see them work alongside Elise, Andrew, David and our wider football program in 2025," Condo said.

"Nathan joins us with wonderful coaching experience and his football CV speaks for itself. He has built great coaching knowledge through his time at Geelong College leading their football and pathways program and we can't wait to see the influence he can have on our group in 2025."

Tom Atkins warms up ahead of the match between Geelong and Richmond at GMHBA Stadium in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Geelong hosts reigning premier North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round one. Tickets for the 2025 NAB AFLW Season go on sale on Tuesday, July 15 at 10am (club members) and 2pm (general public).