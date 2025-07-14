A host of panellists presented to some of the AFLW's best players on Friday

Sam Wright and Ruby Schleicher are seen during Collingwood's official team photo day on June 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A GROUP of the best players in the AFLW met at Docklands on Friday as part of a social media, content and personal brand workshop.

The opt-in event was designed to empower AFLW players and the Workplay cohort to elevate their personal brands, learn to become confident content creators, and in turn support shaping the AFLW across digital platforms.

The event – supported by NAB, Nikon, TikTok, Meta, Snapchat, Cotton On and AFL Workplay – comes as part of a range of initiatives to upskill AFLW players and empower their pursuit of off-field career opportunities heading into season 10.

A host of panellists presented to players across the course of the day including James Parr, Ruby Schleicher, Chad Wingard, Riley Beveridge, Tom Sharpe, Lexi Mary and Kat Sasso.

Players were then invited to take part in a series of workshops across the course of the afternoon, learning tips on content creating, social media management, PR and photography.

The majority of clubs were represented on the day, with a host of players even flying into Victoria from out of state for the one-off event.