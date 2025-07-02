Check out who's in your club's AFLW leadership group for 2025

Bella Lewis (left) and Charlie Thomas during West Coast's team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the 2025 NAB AFLW season fast approaching, clubs are locking in the leadership groups that will steer the ship.

Different clubs value different things, so read on to see each side's leaders, and why they've earned the honour.

This article will be updated as clubs announce their leadership groups.

TBC

TBC

Abbie McKay will captain Carlton in 2025, with former skipper Kerryn Peterson sitting out the season due to pregnancy.

McKay, whose father Andrew captained the Blues in 2003, will be supported by vice-captain Mimi Hill.

Abbie McKay (left) and sister Sophie McKay pose for a photo at the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft on December 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"I am so honoured and so excited to be named as captain. It is hard to believe that just a few years ago I wasn't getting picked in the side, so if my appointment is anything to go by it is to dream big," McKay said.

"I have so many incredible people around me and I know leadership is not a role for one person: our team has a one-in-all-in mentality.

"I am grateful that leaders who have come before me such as Kerryn Peterson, Darcy Vescio and Breann Harrington [née Moody] have set a standard that has empowered our group to take this program to another level in the coming years."

New Blue Tara Bohanna has stepped straight into the leadership group alongside Harriet Cordner.

TBC

Bonnie Toogood and Steph Cain will again captain Essendon in 2025.

The Bombers' inaugural captains, Toogood and Cain will be supported by Maddi Gay as vice-captain, while Steph Wales and Bess Keaney round out the leadership group.

Young players Amy Gaylor, Mia Busch, Emily Gough and Georgia Clarke also form an Emerging Leaders group.

Steph Cain (left) and Bonnie Toogood lead Essendon out onto the field ahead of round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"To have the confidence from the playing group to go around for the fourth consecutive year as Co-Captain alongside Bonnie is such a privilege. It’s fantastic to have the addition of Steph Wales into the extended leadership group - her commitment to her craft, as well as wanting to develop as a leader has been extremely impressive," Cain said.

"To be a co-captain with 'Caino' again is an honour, and I feel extremely grateful for the opportunity. Our different leadership styles complement one another, and we really support each other in our roles," Toogood said.

Ange Stannett will continue as Fremantle captain in 2025, supported by vice-captain Ash Brazill.

Despite not playing in 2024 as she rehabilitated an ACL injury, Stannett's off-field leadership was rated highly by the Dockers.

Stannett is on track to return to the field in round one to captain the side in a game for the first time.

Ange Stannett poses for a photo during AFLW Captains Day on August 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ange is an exceptional leader who leads with purpose, humility and authenticity," Fremantle's AFLW boss Claire Heffernan said.

"She had an opportunity last year to make the role her own and lead in a truly unique way, which she did with aplomb.

"Ange embodies everything we stand for at Fremantle and she is hugely respected by the playing group, football staff and entire club.

"After a personally challenging year on the sidelines, she was always able to show up, put the team first and make a positive impact, and I’m thrilled she’s on track to run out as captain for the first time this year."

Gabby Newton has joined the Dockers' leadership group for the first time, joining Hayley Miller, Áine Tighe and Emma O’Driscoll.

TBC

TBC

TBC

Emily Bates has been voted in as Hawthorn captain for a second year, with Eliza West continuing as vice-captain.

Irish-born Aine McDonagh has joined the leadership group for the first time, with Jas Fleming, Jenna Richardson and Tilly Lucas-Rodd continuing as members of the group.

The 2022 (season six) AFLW best-and-fairest winner is on track to play her 100th AFLW match during 2025.

Emily Bates (left) and Tilly Lucas-Rodd lead Hawthorn players onto the field ahead of their qualifying final against Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have great faith in Emily as captain and Eliza as vice-captain, as well as our wider leadership group in Tilly, Jasmine, Jenna and now Aine, to lead us in our next chapter this season," Hawks footy ops boss Max Bailey said.

“They’re all great leaders in their own way, who each bring something different to the table both on and off the field."

TBC

TBC

Justine Mules-Robinson will captain Port Adelaide for the first time in 2025 after former skipper Janelle Cuthbertson stepped down from the role to focus on her rehabilitation from an ACL injury.

A three-time Premiership player with Adelaide, Mules-Robinson crossed to the Power ahead of season seven, 2022, and has been a key figure in shaping the fledgling side.

Justine Mules-Robinson poses for a photo on Port Adelaide's official team photo day on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"When I was first traded to Port, my beautiful late dad, Phil, told me I would be captain one day," Mules-Robinson said.

"I didn’t believe him at the time, but to now have this opportunity — and to be trusted by my teammates — means so much to me. I know he would be incredibly proud."

Amelie Borg and Julia Teakle will serve as co-vice-captains, with veteran Kirsty Lamb rounding out the leadership group.

TBC

Hannah Priest will again captain St Kilda in 2025, supported by new vice-captain Serene Watson.

It's Priest's sixth year as captain, and her fifth as standalone captain, while Watson's appointment comes off the back of stellar on and off-field roles in her first season in St Kilda colours last season.

Former Giant Nicola Barr has joined a leadership group that featuers Georgia Patrikios, Tyanna Smith and Molly McDonald.

Priest paid tribute to former vice-captain Bianca Jakobsson who stepped down from the role ahead of the season.

Hannah Priest poses for a photo at St Kilda's team photo day on August 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Each year as our squad’s connection grows on and off the field, this opportunity remains evens more special and one that we don’t take for granted," Priest said.

"A special thank you to BJ [Jakobsson] who has been a rock to lead alongside for the past three years. Her leadership, care and experience have left a lasting imprint on this group. A dual All-Australian, club Best and Fairest winner and more importantly a genuine leader in every sense, who will always remain a strong and respected voice within the team.

"There’s been a really strong level of anticipation throughout pre-season, and we can’t wait to run out at home in round one to show the competition how much this group has evolved over the year."

TBC

West Coast is looking to the future with the appointment of co-captains Bella Lewis and Charlie Thomas.

The duo take the reins from inaugural captain Emma Swanson, who stepped down from the role ahead of the 2025 season.

In addition to being two of the Eagles' best players, the appointment of 22-year-old Lewis and 21-year-old Thomas signals a new era of West Coast, continuing the reinvention of the side under second-year coach Daisy Pearce.

"She is a competitor, always looking to improve and for a young player to be able to do those things whilst having an impact on everyone around her is really impressive," Pearce said of Lewis.

"Charlie is a natural leader. Humble, consistent and elite in her performance. Even while earning individual accolades, her focus remains on the team and helping others thrive.

"We’ve already seen them work together in a really collaborative way, and we know they’ll form a strong partnership in these roles.”

Mikayla Western will take on the role of vice-captain, while veterans Dana Hooker and Alison Drennan round out the leadership group.

Deanna Berry will continue as the Western Bulldogs' captain in 2025. Former captain Ellie Blackburn will act as vice-captain, with recruit Lou Stephenson and Elisabeth Georgostathis joining last year's leadership group of Elle Bennetts, Isabelle Pritchard, Jess Fitzgerald and Issy Grant.

"Being chosen to lead this group again is super exciting," Berry said.

"I learnt a lot about myself and the group last year, so I’m just super stoked to see where we can take our footy this season.

"The biggest lesson I learnt was that you don’t have to do everything yourself…leaning on the support around you is so important, and that’s not only the girls in the leadership group but also everyone in the team."