Dan Curtin is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 13

Dan Curtin handballs during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE tall Dan Curtin has been rewarded with the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 13 after an impressive start to the season.

Curtin, 20, played an important role as the Crows made a statement with a five-point win over Brisbane on Friday night.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

The versatile tall had 14 disposals, six marks and six tackles as the Crows proved a point by beating the reigning premier.

The No.8 pick in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft, Curtin has helped Adelaide make a 9-4 start to the season.

Curtin is averaging 10.8 disposals, four marks and 2.9 tackles this season, and he is Adelaide's first Rising Star nominee since Luke Nankervis in round 13 last year.

The Crows face another big test when they make the trip to Launceston to take on Hawthorn on Friday night.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)