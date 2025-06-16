Tyrell Dewar is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 14

Tyrell Dewar kicks the ball during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

EXCITING West Coast youngster Tyrell Dewar has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 14.

Dewar impressed in the Eagles' 34-point loss to Carlton on Sunday night, gathering 27 disposals and nine marks.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

The 21-year-old has made his mark across half-back and on the wing for the Eagles this year, with his performance at Optus Stadium his best yet.

Dewar had a game-high 843 metres gained, seven score involvements and two goal assists in West Coast's loss.

His nomination is the Eagles' first since young star Harley Reid in round five last year.

Dewar has been a bright spot in another tough season for West Coast, which is 1-13 heading into its bye this week.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)