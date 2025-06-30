Clay Hall is the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 16

Clay Hall in action during West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast midfielder Clay Hall has landed the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 16 after a strong performance against Collingwood.

Hall gathered 22 disposals and had four tackles, four marks and three clearances as the Eagles suffered a 29-point loss at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

RISING STAR HUB Check out all this year's nominees

The Eagles challenged the Magpies and were just 10 points down at three-quarter time before falling short of recording a shock win.

After playing three games last year, Hall – the No.38 pick in the 2023 Telstra AFL Draft – has featured for West Coast five times in 2025.

He is averaging 15.2 disposals, 2.8 clearances, 2.4 tackles and 1.6 marks this year.

Hall is the Eagles' second Rising Star nominee this year, joining Tyrell Dewar (round 14).

The Eagles are 1-14 ahead of hosting Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

Learn More 01:12

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Round one: Sam Lalor (Richmond)

Round two: Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Round three: Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Round four: Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round five: Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Round six: Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Round seven: Xavier Lindsay (Melbourne)

Round eight: Hugo Garcia (St Kilda)

Round nine: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

Round 10: Cooper Lord (Carlton)

Round 11: Angus Clarke (Essendon)

Round 12: Ed Allan (Collingwood)

Round 13: Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

Round 14: Tyrell Dewar (West Coast)

Round 15: Finn O'Sullivan (North Melbourne)

Round 16: Clay Hall (West Coast)