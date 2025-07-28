Nick Daicos during the match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT COULD finally be Nick Daicos' year.

After back-to-back heartbreaking Brownlow Medal finishes across recent seasons, a strong conclusion to the campaign has the Collingwood superstar soaring into a clear one-game lead at the top of AFL.com.au's Predictor.

Daicos has been tipped to poll best-on-ground votes in four of his last six games to leapfrog Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson and Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson into the lead of the count with just four games remaining in the season.

The Magpies magician is tipped to be on 28 votes so far this year and is predicted to be three clear of Dawson, four clear of Anderson and six clear of Giants bull Tom Green in the chasing pack.

A second Sun is also in the midst with Gold Coast's Matt Rowell and Geelong's Bailey Smith both tipped to be on 21 votes. Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw, Melbourne's Max Gawn and Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage are also predicted to be on 20-plus votes.

But it could finally be Daicos' year, with the Collingwood star also a clear Brownlow Medal favourite among the bookmakers. His performance on Sunday, featuring 42 disposals and three goals against Richmond, certainly won't hurt.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Medal Predictor successfully tipped Carlton captain Patrick Cripps as the winner in 2024, as well as Brisbane ball magnet Lachie Neale as the victor in 2023.

AFL.com.au Brownlow Predictor

28 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

25 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

24 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

22 Tom Green (GWS Giants)

21 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

21 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

20 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

20 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

20 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Leaderboard

87 Nick Daicos COLL

83 Noah Anderson GCFC

74 Bailey Smith GEEL

73 Caleb Serong FRE

71 Zak Butters PORT

70 Jordan Dawson ADEL

70 Matt Rowell GCFC

68 Brodie Grundy SYD

67 Max Holmes GEEL

67 Ed Richards WB

67 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

64 Max Gawn MELB