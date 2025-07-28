The Lions are set to start talks over a new contract for forward Lincoln McCarthy

Lincoln McCarthy is seen at Brisbane training on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

DYNAMIC Brisbane forward Lincoln McCarthy is set to play on in 2026 with the Lions to begin negotiations on a new contract with his management.

McCarthy suffered his second ruptured anterior cruciate ligament on the eve of the season and has now shelved a radical plan to return within five months as he eyes the new deal.

The 31-year-old was due to play in the VFL on August 17 with the hope of being available for the senior team should it need him during the latter stages of the year.

However, with that date fast approaching, both club and player have decided it best McCarthy does a more traditional rehabilitation program and prepares for a full tilt in 2026.

He told Brisbane teammates in a meeting on Monday afternoon.

After heading north from Geelong at the end of 2018, the high-flyer played 122 of a possible 126 games before suffering his first knee injury against Gold Coast in May last year.

He then played a pre-season match in February before a recurrence of the knee issue popped up in a training session that took place instead of the postponed Opening Round contest against the Cats.

McCarthy has been a reliable goalkicker in his time at Brisbane, kicking 142 in one of the game's most difficult positions.