Stephen McBurney says players must return to their same starting positions when a free kick is paid for a 6-6-6 infringement

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicks a goal during to win St Kilda the game against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has clarified rules around 6-6-6 infringements after the dramatic end to St Kilda's win against Melbourne on Sunday, telling clubs that players cannot switch positions before play is restarted.

The Demons were penalised on Sunday for fielding seven players in their attacking 50 at the final centre bounce, with chaotic scenes following as players rushed from their starting positions and into the Saints' attacking half before play had restarted.

Field umpire Nick Brown held up play until field positions were reset, but there has been confusion in the aftermath about whether players could change their positions for the restart, allowing the ruckman to position himself behind the ball.

AFL head of officiating Stephen McBurney said the League was contacting clubs on Monday to underline that players must return to their same starting positions when a free kick is paid for a 6-6-6 infringement.

"We are clarifying with clubs that for a 6-6-6 breach, play must recommence with starting positions observed … they're not permitted to change personnel from their starting positions for the restart," McBurney told AFL.com.au.

"The clubs understand the rule and by and large this issue doesn't arise, but this was a unique situation because there was only eight seconds left in the game.

"If this had occurred halfway through the last quarter, it would have proceeded as per a normal 6-6-6 breach and none of this would have eventuated.

"But given the unique circumstances with such a short amount of time left, we saw a level of confusion because the players were looking to run forward knowing the ball was going to go that way."

Learn More 05:08

McBurney also clarified that it was the responsibility of the offending team's ruckman – in this case Gawn – to stand the mark when the free kick is taken or move outside 5m, with another player not permitted to come and stand the mark.

Melbourne received a warning for a 6-6-6 infringement in the third quarter on Sunday, with their second breach coming with eight seconds left to play and scores level at Marvel Stadium.

McBurney said players had mostly returned to their starting positions for the restart, other than the St Kilda attacking goal square, which was not set by either team.

He praised the composure of the umpires to ensure play was not restarted without positions set.

"Nick Brown in particular, we thought he just remained calm, and we've listened to the full audio and one of the comments made was 'Let's not rush this, let's get it right," McBurney said.

"That was Martin Rodger, who was a field umpire, and he just said that as a reminder, because he knows all of the pressure is on Nick, who has the ball and is having to enforce this.

"That was really important, because after that initial rush of players to leave their starting positions, the umpires wanted to make sure the players had time to get back so we could set the field up properly.

"Once it was set, Nick executed it correctly."

Given the unique finish, McBurney said the League had expected clubs to seek clarification about players returning to their exact starting positions and had got on the front foot on Monday.

The final play, which ended in Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicking the match-winning goal after the siren, has also been picked apart by analysts, with Kane Cornes declaring Melbourne's defensive breakdown was "the worst 69 seconds in the game's history".

Learn More 18:38

"I've timed it from the moment that free kick was paid until the moment he marks the footy inside 50," Cornes said on AFL.com.au's First Up with Kane Cornes.

"Just watch Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera run around here without one Melbourne player thinking, 'OK he's the most dangerous player on the ground, so after he sets up we're going to have to go put someone on him'."

Cornes highlighted Jack Viney setting up on the middle of the wing, Jake Bowey guarding empty space, and Kysaiah Pickett running back from the centre square without impacting.

"To me it appeared as though Melbourne were so defeated, once they realised they couldn't win that game of footy once it was a draw and the free kick was given away, they just gave up," Cornes said.

"You would at least think a person in that four from the centre bounce would go and stand alongside Nasiah, or one of the wingmen, or one of the halfbacks were ready off the back of the square to grab him."

Essendon champion Matthew Lloyd also highlighted the state of chaos Melbourne found itself in, compared to St Kilda's cool heads in the middle of the ground as Wanganeen-Milera and ruck Rowan Marshall plotted the match-winning play.

Learn More 17:30

"It was absolutely chaotic for Melbourne. You can see the confusion, starting with their bench coach Mark Williams. They've got seven forwards and only three midfielders, so they've got it wrong with their bench rotations," Lloyd said on AFL.com.au's Access.

"They've all got their hands up saying who should be the one in the centre bounce. St Kilda at the same time are working out how can we play this last eight seconds out.

"So it's all confusion for Melbourne, which their whole last quarter had been panic. Whereas St Kilda, through Wanganeen-Milera, is looking to construct this last play.

"It was an absolute debacle by Melbourne."