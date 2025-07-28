Scans have confirmed the extent of Crows defender Max Michalanney's hamstring injury

Max Michalanney kicks a goal during Adelaide's clash against Richmond in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE defender Max Michalanney is set to miss the rest of the home and away season due to a hamstring strain.

Michalanney suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Crows' Showdown thrashing of Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

The Crows said the important defender would miss the next 4-6 weeks.

"It's unfortunate for Max given the season he's been having," Adelaide general manager high performance Darren Burgess said.

"Thankfully for us, we know he's an extremely diligent worker and will do everything possible to return stronger."

Michalanney, 21, has played all 19 games for the Crows this season.

Pushing for a top-two finish, Adelaide is 14-5 and hosts Hawthorn in a Friday night blockbuster in round 21.