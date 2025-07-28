The coaches' votes for the round 20 games are in

Nick Daicos in action during the match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has extended his lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award as a remarkable eight players polled a perfect 10 votes in round 20.

Daicos was one of the eight after his 42 disposals and three goals in the Magpies' win over Richmond on Sunday.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

That saw the Magpie moved onto 87 votes overall, ahead of Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson (83), Geelong star Bailey Smith (74) and Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong (73).

Anderson and Smith polled eight votes each in round 20 for their roles in wins over Brisbane and North Melbourne respectively.

Matt Rowell and Jeremy Cameron took home 10 votes, as did James Sicily, Aaron Naughton, Finn Callaghan, Riley Thilthorpe and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

The Dockers' Western Derby victory was the only game not to feature a player voted best on ground by both coaches as Glendinning-Allan Medal winner Hayden Young and Murphy Reid took home eight votes each.

Learn More 17:30

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Hawthorn v Carlton

10 James Sicily HAW

6 Tom Barrass HAW

5 Dylan Moore HAW

5 Jarman Impey HAW

4 Jack Gunston HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:12 Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Carlton Extended highlights of the Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:36 'They [Docherty and Weitering] have had a huge impact on our football club': Voss Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 20’s match against Hawthorn

09:39 'We were cast in the role of the villain, so we embraced that': Mitchell Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 20’s match against Carlton

01:51 No getting past Sicily and Barrass in marking masterclass Hawthorn’s defence proves unbeatable against the Blues with James Sicily and Tom Barrass putting on an absolute clinix

08:13 Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton The Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:40 Blues chair off champion Docherty after inspirational career Sam Docherty is chaired off the MCG after his remarkable AFL career comes to an end

00:50 Special scenes as Docherty gets his farewell goal Sam Docherty bows to the crowd and receives a massive ovation after snaring a heartwarming major in his final game

00:36 Small forwards Motlop and White show some fight Will White and Jesse Motlop score back-to-back goals to try and ignite the Blues after half-time

00:48 Hollywood Hawks light up ‘G with two stunning grabs Will Day and Calsher Dear both reel in superb marks in quick time as Hawthorn continues to run riot

00:37 Mark of the Dear? Calsher’s epic contender Calsher Dear gets the perfect sit and completes a stunning grab to put himself in contention for Mark of the Year

00:43 Fired-up Lewis swarmed by teammates in heartwarming goal Mitch Lewis delivers a passionate celebration after nailing his first major since returning from injury

00:47 Ginni continues last week’s antics with hilarious ‘Telstra celebration’ Jack Ginnivan conjures a cracking opening goal with a beautiful banana and delivers a wild celebration to match

Essendon v Western Bulldogs

10 Aaron Naughton WB

7 Sam Darcy WB

7 Marcus Bontempelli WB

4 Ed Richards WB

1 Luke Cleary WB

1 Tom Liberatore WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:13 Mini-Match: Essendon v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:51 'They just got us, bit by bit, over four quarters, which added up to a big margin': Scott Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 20’s match against Western Bulldogs

09:33 ''Naughts' (Naughton) has really come into his own after an interrupted pre-season': Beveridge Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 20’s match against Essendon

02:26 'As good as he's ever been': Naughton notches career-high seven Aaron Naughton launches into seventh heaven with a career-best haul to continue his outstanding form

08:12 Highlights: Bulldogs stun undermanned Bombers in thumping win The Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:51 Richards never stops running in these two magnificent majors Ed Richards starts his work in the middle of the ground before bursting forward to notch two outstanding goals on the night

00:34 The Bont makes everything look so easy Marcus Bontempelli crumbs the pack to perfection and slots his second goal with class

00:43 Cracking Kako controls stubborn footy for fine finish Isaac Kako gathers a hot football and slots a ripper to give Essendon fans one to cheer

00:55 Snappy Darcy doing as he pleases with more for the bag Sam Darcy keeps the show rolling with a couple of cool finishes in the second term to bring his tally to four before half-time

00:54 McMahon makes an impact with tidy double Liam McMahon converts both his opportunities in the first quarter to provide a bright spot in Essendon's forward line

01:00 Bont and Darcy pull out one-handed tricks early Marcus Bontempelli and Sam Darcy both reel in eye-catching marks and hit the scoreboard in the first term as the Bulldogs run riot

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney

10 Finn Callaghan GWS

8 Harry Himmelberg GWS

5 Jake Stringer GWS

3 Aaron Cadman GWS

3 Brodie Grundy SYD

1 Ryan Angwin GWS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:07 Mini-Match: GWS v Sydney Extended highlights of the Giants and Swans clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:41 'I'd be pretty disappointed if he got fined': Kingsley Watch GWS’s press conference after round 20’s match against Sydney

06:36 'Some players push the boundaries a little bit, Toby's probably one of those': Cox Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 20’s match against GWS

03:18 Watch all nine goals as Giants flex muscles in third-term blitz From slick snaps to booming long bombs, watch GWS light up Engie Stadium with nine electric third-quarter goals to completely turn the tide

08:15 Highlights: Giants' third-quarter blitz sparks epic comeback win over Swans The Giants and Swans clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

03:52 Callaghan untaggable as epic outing earns Brett Kirk Medal Finn Callaghan brushes aside a James Jordon tag to light up Engie Stadium with a ridiculously good performance that included 27 disposals and a Goal of the Year contender

00:51 ‘This is just incredible football’: Giants go berserk to stun stadium Spectacular goals to Lachie Ash and Jake Stringer inside a minute of each other sees the Giants come from nowhere

00:51 Clever Cadman tap gets Greene in on the action Aaron Cadman keeps the footy alive with this clever tap that lands into the lap of Toby Greene, who slams home the goal

00:56 'Flying Finn' shows serious wheels in Goal of the Year contender Finn Callaghan charges through the middle of the ground before finishing from well beyond the arc in this stunning goal

00:46 Toby’s ‘overweight’ jibe after spiteful first half Toby Greene has some words of advice for Tom Papley in a dicey half-time interview after the two tangle following a wild goal

00:56 Juggling Hayward takes incredible grab Will Hayward reels in this sensational mark and nails the set shot to continue the Swans' hot start

00:57 Toby toes the line in fiery first term with costly reversal Toby Greene plays on the edge with multiple scuffles and swinging blows in a heated opening quarter

00:42 Brutal start as big Swan subbed out in opening minute A shocking start to the derby as Hayden McLean is knocked out cold after copping some accidental contact in a marking contest

04:09 Last two mins, R7 2023: Toby inspires brilliant comeback over Swans The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round 7

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Matt Rowell GCFC

8 Noah Anderson GCFC

6 Jarrod Witts GCFC

2 Alex Davies GCFC

2 Ben Ainsworth GCFC

1 Bailey Humphrey GCFC

1 Ben Long GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:08 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Suns and Lions clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:24 'What it probably does is instil a bit of confidence in what may be': Hardwick Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Brisbane

05:47 'We haven't played as poorly as that in a long, long time': Fagan Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 20’s match against Gold Coast

01:59 Rowell runs riot to bag Marcus Ashcroft Medal in QClash rout Matt Rowell notches a remarkable 37 disposals, 14 clearances and 12 tackles to earn best-on-ground honours against the Lions

08:12 Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane The Suns and Lions clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:55 Bailey’s bag of tricks: Over-the-shoulder snap delights Bailey Humphrey pulls a rabbit from the hat with another powerful effort in the final quarter

00:48 Humphrey hammers home rocket as Suns run wild Bailey Humphrey piles on more pain for the Lions with a thumping effort from well beyond the arc

00:56 All day Long: Snappy Sun makes it four Gold Coast livewire Ben Long continues his dominant game by adding two more goals to his tally in the third quarter

00:57 ‘Befitting of the star he’s become’: Skipper's stunning minute Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson takes over the contest with two mesmerising plays in the second quarter

00:42 Hugh beauty: McCluggage’s ‘silky skills’ on full show Hugh McCluggage slices through the contest and delivers a super finish to get the Lions going in the second quarter

00:25 Fletcher floats in the air for huge grab Young Lion Jaspa Fletcher displays his tremendous potential as he soars high for an eye-catching grab

00:45 Sun stuns as sky-high snap somehow curls through Brayden Fiorini produces a cracking effort on his left foot to earn his side’s first in style

Fremantle v West Coast

8 Hayden Young FRE

8 Murphy Reid FRE

6 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

6 Michael Frederick FRE

1 Caleb Serong FRE

1 Shai Bolton FRE

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:21 Mini-Match: Fremantle v West Coast Extended highlights of the Dockers and Eagles clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

08:48 'Maybe that's the next step': Longmuir Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 20’s match against West Coast

08:15 Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast The Dockers and Eagles clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

09:52 'I thought we saw a selfless version today of Harley': McQualter Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Fremantle

01:51 Hat-trick Hayden does it all to claim Glendinning-Allan Medal Hayden Young fires on all cylinders for the Dockers with three goals to be awarded best-on-ground honours

00:41 Flyin' Ryan takes to the skies for monster MOTY contender Liam Ryan gets a beautiful sit and completes a dazzling speccy before kicking truly in front of goal

00:36 Big Eagles concern with Harley helped off Harley Reid heads straight to the rooms after getting crunched in a tackle

00:47 Bolton brings the brilliance with Derby stunner Shai Bolton shows his class with a superb crumb and finish from the pocket

00:45 Fired-up Young slams home a beauty on the run Hayden Young shows his class with a superb goal breaking through the arc

00:57 Derby biff goes up another level as fiery scuffle breaks out Fireworks in the third term after Jye Amiss ends Fremantle's goal drought

00:38 Reid the room: Harley silences boos with thrilling goal Harley Reid reminds the crowd of his class with a superb finish on the run

00:56 Eagles stung by Young not once, but twice After starting last week’s game as sub following his return from injury, Hayden Young ignites the Derby early with back-to-back goals

00:30 Frederick fires home two stunners in a flash Michael Frederick hits home a perfect set shot before instantly snagging his second on the run

00:37 Dudley delivers gold with crumbing perfection Fremantle gets underway in the Derby with a brilliant goal from Isaiah Dudley

North Melbourne v Geelong

10 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

8 Bailey Smith GEEL

5 Max Holmes GEEL

3 Tom Atkins GEEL

2 Shannon Neale GEEL

2 Gryan Miers GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:11 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Geelong Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

05:06 'It wasn't as if he [Jeremy Cameron] was our only way of scoring': Scott Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 20’s match against North Melbourne

11:17 'We just had some blatant turnovers that we need to be better at': Clarkson Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against Geelong

03:51 Watch all 11 goals from Jezza’s personal-best bag Jeremy Cameron adds to his illustrious career by reaching double figures for the first time with a ridiculous 11-goal haul

08:09 Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong The Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:56 The moment Jeremy Cameron boots 10 goals for the first time Jeremy Cameron finally cracks double digits in his 14th season with a staggering 10 goals against the Roos, with plenty of time remaining

00:51 Neale joins party with powerful pair of his own Shannon Neale piles on more pain for the Roos with a couple of strong marks and goals

00:39 Jezza in heaven with goal number seven Jeremy Cameron continues his unstoppable outing to make it seven goals midway through the third quarter

00:47 Smith adds more spark with sizzling snap Bailey Smith continues to torment the Roos with an ‘exceptional’ goal in the second term

00:39 Zurhaar’s brute strength pays off for Roos Cam Zurhaar stems the bleeding right before half-time with a powerful goal

00:54 ‘It’s very hard to miss from there’: Cat’s calamity in front of goal Mark Blicavs strolls into an open goal but somehow squanders the opportunity and ends up with a moment he’d rather forget

00:59 Baz bites back at Roos fans giving him an earful Bailey Smith dishes it straight back to the North faithful after copping some cheek from over the fence

00:57 Jezza warning: Cameron catches fire with early hat-trick Jeremy Cameron could be in for another big bag after notching his side’s first three goals with class

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL

8 Jake Soligo ADEL

4 Ben Keays ADEL

3 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL

2 Daniel Curtin ADEL

2 James Peatling ADEL

1 Rory Laird ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:11 Mini-Match: Adelaide v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Crows and Power clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

10:05 'You dream about performances like that': Nicks Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 20’s match against Port Adelaide

08:26 'It was definitely a sign of where the two teams are': Hinkley Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 20’s match against Adelaide

08:16 Highlights: Adelaide v Port Adelaide The Crows and Power clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:59 Rain, hail or shine: Thilthorpe thrills with Showdown Medal Riley Thilthorpe proves wet weather was no match for his skillset as he takes home best-on-ground honours

00:38 Soligo plays bully to slam home his second Jake Soligo shows his strength and class to build on the lead for Adelaide

00:45 Skipper Dawson hits it pure as Crows faithful erupt Jordan Dawson is all class in the wet with a brilliant goal to extend the lead

00:38 'He can do it all': Thilthorpe slides one home from 50 on the left Riley Thilthorpe shows his staggering skill with a goal on the wrong foot from range

00:41 Mid-air magic from Mead sees Port hit back Jackson Mead goes for a clever volley out the air for a much-needed Port Adelaide goal

00:30 Adelaide avalanche continues as Berry strikes from distance Sam Berry shows his range with a superb goal from beyond the arc

00:38 Crows show early Keays to success Ben Keays continues the hot start for Adelaide with a scintillating goal from the contest

00:45 ‘He’s kicked it the wrong way!’: Opening bounce gaffe stuns Showdown A dramatic start to the Showdown as Miles Bergman bizarrely kicks the footy in the wrong direction to gift the Crows a shot on goal

Richmond v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos COLL

8 Nick Vlastuin RICH

3 Josh Daicos COLL

3 Isaac Quaynor COLL

2 Jacob Hopper RICH

2 Tom Mitchell COLL

1 Brayden Maynard COLL

1 Nathan Broad RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:15 Mini-Match: Richmond v Collingwood Extended highlights of the Tigers and Magpies clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

11:12 'Part of what we have to do to be the team we want to be': McRae Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 20’s match against Richmond

12:23 'I was rapt with the way the boys responded': Yze Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 20’s match against Collingwood

02:42 42 disposals, three goals: Daicos in Brownlow mood Nick Daicos once again delivers a masterclass performance consisting of 42 disposals and three goals to put himself in firm contention for his first Brownlow Medal

08:12 Highlights: Richmond v Collingwood The Tigers and Magpies clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:56 Daicos kicks Goal of the Year Contender on his left Nick Daicos takes it to another level with this marvellous goal on his opposite foot

00:51 Tiger's wild boundary effort turns Goal of the Year contender Steely Green kicks an outrageous major when pressed up against the boundary line early in the third term

00:51 Young Tiger delivers after big fly, controversial free kick Steely Green slots a major after receiving a debatable free kick on his launching attempt

00:52 'That is class': Daicos in a league of his own with sizzling goal Nick Daicos adds to his flying start to the match with a brilliant long-range major in tough conditions

01:24 No Magpie is safe: Rioli at it again with TWO brilliant tackles Maurice Rioli jnr continues to showcase his relentless pressure with a couple of brilliant run-down tackles to set up two majors

00:41 'He might have invented a new kick': Magpie sheepish after amazing goal Brody Mihocek drills an exceptional goal from the boundary with a unique but effective kicking style

St Kilda v Melbourne

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

6 Max Hall STK

5 Max Gawn MELB

5 Jack Viney MELB

2 Christian Petracca MELB

2 Bayley Fritsch MELB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 20:40 Mini-Match: St Kilda v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Saints and Demons clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

04:10 ‘Nasiah the messiah’: Watch star Saint’s performance for the ages Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera continues to wow the footy world with an astonishing four-goal, match-winning outing including a spectacular Mark of the Year contender

04:51 Goodwin post-match, R20: 'You need to communicate, get organised, and we didn't get that done' Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against St Kilda

08:40 Lyon post-match, R20: 'Our young players never gave up, and our leaders never gave up' Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 20’s match against Melbourne

08:24 Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne The Saints and Demons clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

01:28 'Nas will be hitting the circuit tonight': Higgins' epic interview St Kilda forward Jack Higgins in red-hot form as he celebrates his side's incredible win

04:06 Every goal of St Kilda's staggering fourth-quarter comeback Watch all nine goals of St Kilda's record-breaking fourth quarter against Melbourne

01:18 'Told the forwards to get out of the way': St Kilda's match-winner reacts Hear from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera after his staggering match-winning exploits against Melbourne

05:08 Last two mins: Nasiah's epic moments steal staggering comeback win Enjoy the thrilling final two minutes of St Kilda's clash with Melbourne in round 20

00:37 Saints fans Marvel at skillful Hill Brad Hill dribbles through a ripper after being tucked up against the fence

00:32 'The desperation was magnificent': Gawn produces epic smother Max Gawn throws his body at the footy and brilliantly smothers a Rowan Marshall kick to earn all the plaudits

00:33 Is Demon in trouble after desperate run-down tackle? Jake Bowey may have a case to answer after his tackle on Jack Higgins inside defensive 50

01:00 'Not many can do that': High degree of difficulty no issue for Nasiah Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera splits the middle with a running checkside under pressure

00:42 From Warragul to Marvel: The 'Flying Viking' nails major moment Alixzander Tauru calmly pops through his first goal at AFL level after being swung forward in the second term

00:59 Vice-like Fritsch fires up early with hat-trick Bayley Fritsch jumps out of the blocks to help the Dees kick away early

00:55 Young Demon slots career first Xavier Lindsay opens his scoring account after being marched right to the line

LEADERBOARD

87 Nick Daicos COLL

83 Noah Anderson GCFC

74 Bailey Smith GEEL

73 Caleb Serong FRE

71 Zak Butters PORT

70 Jordan Dawson ADEL

70 Matt Rowell GCFC

68 Brodie Grundy SYD

67 Max Holmes GEEL

67 Ed Richards WB

67 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK

64 Max Gawn MELB

62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

59 Hugh McCluggage BL

59 Connor Rozee PORT

58 Finn Callaghan GWS

58 Tristan Xerri NMFC

57 Marcus Bontempelli WB