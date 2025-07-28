Nick Daicos in action during the match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has extended his lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award as a remarkable eight players polled a perfect 10 votes in round 20.

Daicos was one of the eight after his 42 disposals and three goals in the Magpies' win over Richmond on Sunday.

That saw the Magpie moved onto 87 votes overall, ahead of Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson (83), Geelong star Bailey Smith (74) and Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong (73).

Anderson and Smith polled eight votes each in round 20 for their roles in wins over Brisbane and North Melbourne respectively.

Matt Rowell and Jeremy Cameron took home 10 votes, as did James Sicily, Aaron Naughton, Finn Callaghan, Riley Thilthorpe and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.

The Dockers' Western Derby victory was the only game not to feature a player voted best on ground by both coaches as Glendinning-Allan Medal winner Hayden Young and Murphy Reid took home eight votes each.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Hawthorn v Carlton

10 James Sicily HAW
6 Tom Barrass HAW
5 Dylan Moore HAW
5 Jarman Impey HAW
4 Jack Gunston HAW

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:12

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:36

    'They [Docherty and Weitering] have had a huge impact on our football club': Voss

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 20’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 09:39

    'We were cast in the role of the villain, so we embraced that': Mitchell

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 20’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 01:51

    No getting past Sicily and Barrass in marking masterclass

    Hawthorn’s defence proves unbeatable against the Blues with James Sicily and Tom Barrass putting on an absolute clinix

    AFL
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Carlton

    The Hawks and Blues clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:40

    Blues chair off champion Docherty after inspirational career

    Sam Docherty is chaired off the MCG after his remarkable AFL career comes to an end

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Special scenes as Docherty gets his farewell goal

    Sam Docherty bows to the crowd and receives a massive ovation after snaring a heartwarming major in his final game

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Small forwards Motlop and White show some fight

    Will White and Jesse Motlop score back-to-back goals to try and ignite the Blues after half-time

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Hollywood Hawks light up ‘G with two stunning grabs

    Will Day and Calsher Dear both reel in superb marks in quick time as Hawthorn continues to run riot

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Mark of the Dear? Calsher’s epic contender

    Calsher Dear gets the perfect sit and completes a stunning grab to put himself in contention for Mark of the Year

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Fired-up Lewis swarmed by teammates in heartwarming goal

    Mitch Lewis delivers a passionate celebration after nailing his first major since returning from injury

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Ginni continues last week’s antics with hilarious ‘Telstra celebration’

    Jack Ginnivan conjures a cracking opening goal with a beautiful banana and delivers a wild celebration to match

    AFL

Essendon v Western Bulldogs

10 Aaron Naughton WB
7 Sam Darcy WB
7 Marcus Bontempelli WB
4 Ed Richards WB
1 Luke Cleary WB
1 Tom Liberatore WB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:13

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Western Bulldogs

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:51

    'They just got us, bit by bit, over four quarters, which added up to a big margin': Scott

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 20’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 09:33

    ''Naughts' (Naughton) has really come into his own after an interrupted pre-season': Beveridge

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round 20’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 02:26

    'As good as he's ever been': Naughton notches career-high seven

    Aaron Naughton launches into seventh heaven with a career-best haul to continue his outstanding form

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Bulldogs stun undermanned Bombers in thumping win

    The Bombers and Bulldogs clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Richards never stops running in these two magnificent majors

    Ed Richards starts his work in the middle of the ground before bursting forward to notch two outstanding goals on the night

    AFL
  • 00:34

    The Bont makes everything look so easy

    Marcus Bontempelli crumbs the pack to perfection and slots his second goal with class

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Cracking Kako controls stubborn footy for fine finish

    Isaac Kako gathers a hot football and slots a ripper to give Essendon fans one to cheer

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Snappy Darcy doing as he pleases with more for the bag

    Sam Darcy keeps the show rolling with a couple of cool finishes in the second term to bring his tally to four before half-time

    AFL
  • 00:54

    McMahon makes an impact with tidy double

    Liam McMahon converts both his opportunities in the first quarter to provide a bright spot in Essendon's forward line

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Bont and Darcy pull out one-handed tricks early

    Marcus Bontempelli and Sam Darcy both reel in eye-catching marks and hit the scoreboard in the first term as the Bulldogs run riot

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney

10 Finn Callaghan GWS
8 Harry Himmelberg GWS
5 Jake Stringer GWS
3 Aaron Cadman GWS
3 Brodie Grundy SYD
1 Ryan Angwin GWS

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:07

    Mini-Match: GWS v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Swans clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:41

    'I'd be pretty disappointed if he got fined': Kingsley

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 20’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 06:36

    'Some players push the boundaries a little bit, Toby's probably one of those': Cox

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 20’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 03:18

    Watch all nine goals as Giants flex muscles in third-term blitz

    From slick snaps to booming long bombs, watch GWS light up Engie Stadium with nine electric third-quarter goals to completely turn the tide

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Giants' third-quarter blitz sparks epic comeback win over Swans

    The Giants and Swans clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 03:52

    Callaghan untaggable as epic outing earns Brett Kirk Medal

    Finn Callaghan brushes aside a James Jordon tag to light up Engie Stadium with a ridiculously good performance that included 27 disposals and a Goal of the Year contender

    AFL
  • 00:51

    ‘This is just incredible football’: Giants go berserk to stun stadium

    Spectacular goals to Lachie Ash and Jake Stringer inside a minute of each other sees the Giants come from nowhere

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Clever Cadman tap gets Greene in on the action

    Aaron Cadman keeps the footy alive with this clever tap that lands into the lap of Toby Greene, who slams home the goal

    AFL
  • 00:56

    'Flying Finn' shows serious wheels in Goal of the Year contender

    Finn Callaghan charges through the middle of the ground before finishing from well beyond the arc in this stunning goal

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Toby’s ‘overweight’ jibe after spiteful first half

    Toby Greene has some words of advice for Tom Papley in a dicey half-time interview after the two tangle following a wild goal

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Juggling Hayward takes incredible grab

    Will Hayward reels in this sensational mark and nails the set shot to continue the Swans' hot start

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Toby toes the line in fiery first term with costly reversal

    Toby Greene plays on the edge with multiple scuffles and swinging blows in a heated opening quarter

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Brutal start as big Swan subbed out in opening minute

    A shocking start to the derby as Hayden McLean is knocked out cold after copping some accidental contact in a marking contest

    AFL
  • 04:09

    Last two mins, R7 2023: Toby inspires brilliant comeback over Swans

    The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round 7

    AFL

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Matt Rowell GCFC
8 Noah Anderson GCFC
6 Jarrod Witts GCFC
2 Alex Davies GCFC
2 Ben Ainsworth GCFC
1 Bailey Humphrey GCFC
1 Ben Long GCFC

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:08

    Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Lions clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:24

    'What it probably does is instil a bit of confidence in what may be': Hardwick

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 05:47

    'We haven't played as poorly as that in a long, long time': Fagan

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 20’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Rowell runs riot to bag Marcus Ashcroft Medal in QClash rout

    Matt Rowell notches a remarkable 37 disposals, 14 clearances and 12 tackles to earn best-on-ground honours against the Lions

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Brisbane

    The Suns and Lions clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Bailey’s bag of tricks: Over-the-shoulder snap delights

    Bailey Humphrey pulls a rabbit from the hat with another powerful effort in the final quarter

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Humphrey hammers home rocket as Suns run wild

    Bailey Humphrey piles on more pain for the Lions with a thumping effort from well beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:56

    All day Long: Snappy Sun makes it four

    Gold Coast livewire Ben Long continues his dominant game by adding two more goals to his tally in the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:57

    ‘Befitting of the star he’s become’: Skipper's stunning minute

    Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson takes over the contest with two mesmerising plays in the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Hugh beauty: McCluggage’s ‘silky skills’ on full show

    Hugh McCluggage slices through the contest and delivers a super finish to get the Lions going in the second quarter

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Fletcher floats in the air for huge grab

    Young Lion Jaspa Fletcher displays his tremendous potential as he soars high for an eye-catching grab

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Sun stuns as sky-high snap somehow curls through

    Brayden Fiorini produces a cracking effort on his left foot to earn his side’s first in style

    AFL

Fremantle v West Coast

8 Hayden Young FRE
8 Murphy Reid FRE
6 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
6 Michael Frederick FRE
1 Caleb Serong FRE
1 Shai Bolton FRE

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:21

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Eagles clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 08:48

    'Maybe that's the next step': Longmuir

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 20’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Fremantle v West Coast

    The Dockers and Eagles clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 09:52

    'I thought we saw a selfless version today of Harley': McQualter

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 20’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 01:51

    Hat-trick Hayden does it all to claim Glendinning-Allan Medal

    Hayden Young fires on all cylinders for the Dockers with three goals to be awarded best-on-ground honours

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Flyin' Ryan takes to the skies for monster MOTY contender

    Liam Ryan gets a beautiful sit and completes a dazzling speccy before kicking truly in front of goal

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Big Eagles concern with Harley helped off

    Harley Reid heads straight to the rooms after getting crunched in a tackle

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Bolton brings the brilliance with Derby stunner

    Shai Bolton shows his class with a superb crumb and finish from the pocket

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Fired-up Young slams home a beauty on the run

    Hayden Young shows his class with a superb goal breaking through the arc

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Derby biff goes up another level as fiery scuffle breaks out

    Fireworks in the third term after Jye Amiss ends Fremantle's goal drought

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Reid the room: Harley silences boos with thrilling goal

    Harley Reid reminds the crowd of his class with a superb finish on the run

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Eagles stung by Young not once, but twice

    After starting last week’s game as sub following his return from injury, Hayden Young ignites the Derby early with back-to-back goals

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Frederick fires home two stunners in a flash

    Michael Frederick hits home a perfect set shot before instantly snagging his second on the run

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Dudley delivers gold with crumbing perfection

    Fremantle gets underway in the Derby with a brilliant goal from Isaiah Dudley

    AFL

North Melbourne v Geelong

10 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
8 Bailey Smith GEEL
5 Max Holmes GEEL
3 Tom Atkins GEEL
2 Shannon Neale GEEL
2 Gryan Miers GEEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:11

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 05:06

    'It wasn't as if he [Jeremy Cameron] was our only way of scoring': Scott

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 20’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 11:17

    'We just had some blatant turnovers that we need to be better at': Clarkson

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 03:51

    Watch all 11 goals from Jezza’s personal-best bag

    Jeremy Cameron adds to his illustrious career by reaching double figures for the first time with a ridiculous 11-goal haul

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:56

    The moment Jeremy Cameron boots 10 goals for the first time

    Jeremy Cameron finally cracks double digits in his 14th season with a staggering 10 goals against the Roos, with plenty of time remaining

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Neale joins party with powerful pair of his own

    Shannon Neale piles on more pain for the Roos with a couple of strong marks and goals

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Jezza in heaven with goal number seven

    Jeremy Cameron continues his unstoppable outing to make it seven goals midway through the third quarter

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Smith adds more spark with sizzling snap

    Bailey Smith continues to torment the Roos with an ‘exceptional’ goal in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Zurhaar’s brute strength pays off for Roos

    Cam Zurhaar stems the bleeding right before half-time with a powerful goal

    AFL
  • 00:54

    ‘It’s very hard to miss from there’: Cat’s calamity in front of goal

    Mark Blicavs strolls into an open goal but somehow squanders the opportunity and ends up with a moment he’d rather forget

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Baz bites back at Roos fans giving him an earful

    Bailey Smith dishes it straight back to the North faithful after copping some cheek from over the fence

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Jezza warning: Cameron catches fire with early hat-trick

    Jeremy Cameron could be in for another big bag after notching his side’s first three goals with class

    AFL

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
8 Jake Soligo ADEL
4 Ben Keays ADEL
3 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL
2 Daniel Curtin ADEL
2 James Peatling ADEL
1 Rory Laird ADEL

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:11

    Mini-Match: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Crows and Power clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 10:05

    'You dream about performances like that': Nicks

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 20’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:26

    'It was definitely a sign of where the two teams are': Hinkley

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 20’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Adelaide v Port Adelaide

    The Crows and Power clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:59

    Rain, hail or shine: Thilthorpe thrills with Showdown Medal

    Riley Thilthorpe proves wet weather was no match for his skillset as he takes home best-on-ground honours

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Soligo plays bully to slam home his second

    Jake Soligo shows his strength and class to build on the lead for Adelaide

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Skipper Dawson hits it pure as Crows faithful erupt

    Jordan Dawson is all class in the wet with a brilliant goal to extend the lead

    AFL
  • 00:38

    'He can do it all': Thilthorpe slides one home from 50 on the left

    Riley Thilthorpe shows his staggering skill with a goal on the wrong foot from range

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Mid-air magic from Mead sees Port hit back

    Jackson Mead goes for a clever volley out the air for a much-needed Port Adelaide goal

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Adelaide avalanche continues as Berry strikes from distance

    Sam Berry shows his range with a superb goal from beyond the arc

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Crows show early Keays to success

    Ben Keays continues the hot start for Adelaide with a scintillating goal from the contest

    AFL
  • 00:45

    ‘He’s kicked it the wrong way!’: Opening bounce gaffe stuns Showdown

    A dramatic start to the Showdown as Miles Bergman bizarrely kicks the footy in the wrong direction to gift the Crows a shot on goal

    AFL

Richmond v Collingwood

10 Nick Daicos COLL
8 Nick Vlastuin RICH
3 Josh Daicos COLL
3 Isaac Quaynor COLL
2 Jacob Hopper RICH
2 Tom Mitchell COLL
1 Brayden Maynard COLL
1 Nathan Broad RICH

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:15

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Magpies clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 11:12

    'Part of what we have to do to be the team we want to be': McRae

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 20’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 12:23

    'I was rapt with the way the boys responded': Yze

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 20’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 02:42

    42 disposals, three goals: Daicos in Brownlow mood

    Nick Daicos once again delivers a masterclass performance consisting of 42 disposals and three goals to put himself in firm contention for his first Brownlow Medal

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Highlights: Richmond v Collingwood

    The Tigers and Magpies clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Daicos kicks Goal of the Year Contender on his left

    Nick Daicos takes it to another level with this marvellous goal on his opposite foot

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Tiger's wild boundary effort turns Goal of the Year contender

    Steely Green kicks an outrageous major when pressed up against the boundary line early in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Young Tiger delivers after big fly, controversial free kick

    Steely Green slots a major after receiving a debatable free kick on his launching attempt

    AFL
  • 00:52

    'That is class': Daicos in a league of his own with sizzling goal

    Nick Daicos adds to his flying start to the match with a brilliant long-range major in tough conditions

    AFL
  • 01:24

    No Magpie is safe: Rioli at it again with TWO brilliant tackles

    Maurice Rioli jnr continues to showcase his relentless pressure with a couple of brilliant run-down tackles to set up two majors

    AFL
  • 00:41

    'He might have invented a new kick': Magpie sheepish after amazing goal

    Brody Mihocek drills an exceptional goal from the boundary with a unique but effective kicking style

    AFL

St Kilda v Melbourne

10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
6 Max Hall STK
5 Max Gawn MELB
5 Jack Viney MELB
2 Christian Petracca MELB
2 Bayley Fritsch MELB

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:40

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Demons clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 04:10

    ‘Nasiah the messiah’: Watch star Saint’s performance for the ages

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera continues to wow the footy world with an astonishing four-goal, match-winning outing including a spectacular Mark of the Year contender

    AFL
  • 04:51

    Goodwin post-match, R20: 'You need to communicate, get organised, and we didn't get that done'

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:40

    Lyon post-match, R20: 'Our young players never gave up, and our leaders never gave up'

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 20’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Highlights: St Kilda v Melbourne

    The Saints and Demons clash in round 20 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 01:28

    'Nas will be hitting the circuit tonight': Higgins' epic interview

    St Kilda forward Jack Higgins in red-hot form as he celebrates his side's incredible win

    AFL
  • 04:06

    Every goal of St Kilda's staggering fourth-quarter comeback

    Watch all nine goals of St Kilda's record-breaking fourth quarter against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 01:18

    'Told the forwards to get out of the way': St Kilda's match-winner reacts

    Hear from Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera after his staggering match-winning exploits against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:08

    Last two mins: Nasiah's epic moments steal staggering comeback win

    Enjoy the thrilling final two minutes of St Kilda's clash with Melbourne in round 20

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Saints fans Marvel at skillful Hill

    Brad Hill dribbles through a ripper after being tucked up against the fence

    AFL
  • 00:32

    'The desperation was magnificent': Gawn produces epic smother

    Max Gawn throws his body at the footy and brilliantly smothers a Rowan Marshall kick to earn all the plaudits

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Is Demon in trouble after desperate run-down tackle?

    Jake Bowey may have a case to answer after his tackle on Jack Higgins inside defensive 50

    AFL
  • 01:00

    'Not many can do that': High degree of difficulty no issue for Nasiah

    Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera splits the middle with a running checkside under pressure

    AFL
  • 00:42

    From Warragul to Marvel: The 'Flying Viking' nails major moment

    Alixzander Tauru calmly pops through his first goal at AFL level after being swung forward in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Vice-like Fritsch fires up early with hat-trick

    Bayley Fritsch jumps out of the blocks to help the Dees kick away early

    AFL
  • 00:55

    Young Demon slots career first

    Xavier Lindsay opens his scoring account after being marched right to the line

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

87 Nick Daicos COLL
83 Noah Anderson GCFC
74 Bailey Smith GEEL
73 Caleb Serong FRE
71 Zak Butters PORT
70 Jordan Dawson ADEL
70 Matt Rowell GCFC
68 Brodie Grundy SYD
67 Max Holmes GEEL
67 Ed Richards WB
67 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
64 Max Gawn MELB
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
59 Hugh McCluggage BL
59 Connor Rozee PORT
58 Finn Callaghan GWS
58 Tristan Xerri NMFC
57 Marcus Bontempelli WB