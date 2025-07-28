COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has extended his lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award as a remarkable eight players polled a perfect 10 votes in round 20.
Daicos was one of the eight after his 42 disposals and three goals in the Magpies' win over Richmond on Sunday.
That saw the Magpie moved onto 87 votes overall, ahead of Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson (83), Geelong star Bailey Smith (74) and Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong (73).
Anderson and Smith polled eight votes each in round 20 for their roles in wins over Brisbane and North Melbourne respectively.
Matt Rowell and Jeremy Cameron took home 10 votes, as did James Sicily, Aaron Naughton, Finn Callaghan, Riley Thilthorpe and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera.
The Dockers' Western Derby victory was the only game not to feature a player voted best on ground by both coaches as Glendinning-Allan Medal winner Hayden Young and Murphy Reid took home eight votes each.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Hawthorn v Carlton
10 James Sicily HAW
6 Tom Barrass HAW
5 Dylan Moore HAW
5 Jarman Impey HAW
4 Jack Gunston HAW
Essendon v Western Bulldogs
10 Aaron Naughton WB
7 Sam Darcy WB
7 Marcus Bontempelli WB
4 Ed Richards WB
1 Luke Cleary WB
1 Tom Liberatore WB
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney
10 Finn Callaghan GWS
8 Harry Himmelberg GWS
5 Jake Stringer GWS
3 Aaron Cadman GWS
3 Brodie Grundy SYD
1 Ryan Angwin GWS
Gold Coast v Brisbane
10 Matt Rowell GCFC
8 Noah Anderson GCFC
6 Jarrod Witts GCFC
2 Alex Davies GCFC
2 Ben Ainsworth GCFC
1 Bailey Humphrey GCFC
1 Ben Long GCFC
Fremantle v West Coast
8 Hayden Young FRE
8 Murphy Reid FRE
6 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
6 Michael Frederick FRE
1 Caleb Serong FRE
1 Shai Bolton FRE
North Melbourne v Geelong
10 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
8 Bailey Smith GEEL
5 Max Holmes GEEL
3 Tom Atkins GEEL
2 Shannon Neale GEEL
2 Gryan Miers GEEL
Adelaide v Port Adelaide
10 Riley Thilthorpe ADEL
8 Jake Soligo ADEL
4 Ben Keays ADEL
3 Alex Neal-Bullen ADEL
2 Daniel Curtin ADEL
2 James Peatling ADEL
1 Rory Laird ADEL
Richmond v Collingwood
10 Nick Daicos COLL
8 Nick Vlastuin RICH
3 Josh Daicos COLL
3 Isaac Quaynor COLL
2 Jacob Hopper RICH
2 Tom Mitchell COLL
1 Brayden Maynard COLL
1 Nathan Broad RICH
St Kilda v Melbourne
10 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
6 Max Hall STK
5 Max Gawn MELB
5 Jack Viney MELB
2 Christian Petracca MELB
2 Bayley Fritsch MELB
LEADERBOARD
87 Nick Daicos COLL
83 Noah Anderson GCFC
74 Bailey Smith GEEL
73 Caleb Serong FRE
71 Zak Butters PORT
70 Jordan Dawson ADEL
70 Matt Rowell GCFC
68 Brodie Grundy SYD
67 Max Holmes GEEL
67 Ed Richards WB
67 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera STK
64 Max Gawn MELB
62 Andrew Brayshaw FRE
59 Hugh McCluggage BL
59 Connor Rozee PORT
58 Finn Callaghan GWS
58 Tristan Xerri NMFC
57 Marcus Bontempelli WB