The Traders prepare you for the first week of the AFL Fantasy finals

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicks a goal during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were plenty of blowouts in round 20, but plenty of Fantasy scores were racked up, making it a dream weekend for many Fantasy coaches.

An 11-goal haul from Jeremy Cameron (157) sat him at the top of the Fantasy numbers, but it was Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (147) who finished the round in spectacular fashion.

The final-quarter heroics to kick the winning goal topped off a huge game where he scored 49 and 45 in the last two quarters. NWM is the highest scoring player in Fantasy and is $26k shy of Brodie Grundy as the most expensive Classic player and four points per game short of Bailey Smith on average.

Roy wants to know if he's a must-have?

After not being able get him across the first 20 rounds, he finally has his chance this week. But there are plenty of other value options to consider. Lachie Whitfield and Matthew Kennedy are high on the shopping list for those without them.

Episode guide

0:30 - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was incredible!

2:00 - The Traders' round 20 scores.

5:40 - Tom Green had his lowest score for the season just as Warnie brought him in.

9:55 - Cash Cow of the Year votes.

11:30 - News of the week featuring Dayne Zorko's foot injury.

18:35 - Calvin is worried that Zach Merrett gets the James Jordon tag.

20:45 - Finals time for Fantasy.

24:30 - Who are the players on your list to move on?

27:00 - Defender targets feature Lachie Whitfield as the value play.

31:40 - Matt Rowell and his Suns have a great couple of games ahead.

36:30 - Is anyone trading in the rucks?

38:05 - Forwards to target.

42:00 - Calvin looks at ownership numbers for some unique plays.

45:55 - Most traded in and The Traders' early moves.

