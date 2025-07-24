Melbourne defender Steven May will head to the AFL Appeals Board next week

Steven May looks on during Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will challenge Steven May's controversial three-match ban for a collision that has divided the AFL community.

May was found guilty of rough conduct at the Tribunal on Wednesday night for the collision that concussed Francis Evans and left the Carlton forward with a broken nose and a chipped tooth.

A biomechanics expert calculated May had only 0.56 seconds from the ball's final bounce until the moment of the collision, and that the premiership defender would have needed at least 0.2 to 0.25 seconds to react.

"The time available to him to perceive and react to a complex scenario is not sufficient for him to adapt and avoid contact," AIS biomechanist Daniel Cottam said in his findings.

Learn More 01:14

May argued he had little time to react, saying he was so sure he was going to get to the ball first that he was left shocked when Evans beat him to it during Saturday night's game at the MCG.

The Demons announced on Thursday they are challenging the suspension, with the case to be heard by the AFL Appeals Board next week.

If May is unsuccessful in his appeal, he will miss games against St Kilda, West Coast and the Western Bulldogs.

He was set to miss this week's clash with St Kilda in any case due to concussion, meaning the appeal hearing can be held next week.

"We felt we presented a really strong case and Steven's sole intention was to win the ball, and we believe he provided a contest in a reasonable way given the circumstances," Melbourne's football manager Alan Richardson said in a statement.

"After reviewing the outcome and seeking further expert legal advice this morning, we have decided to appeal the Tribunal's decision."

The Round Ahead Previous Next 04:49 Swansong for beloved Blue, Thursday's the Day for Will The Round Head panel take you inside Mitch Lewis' long road back to footy, Sam Docherty's farewell match and Will Day's return to the Hawks for his first game since Round 3.

01:40 How Mitch Lewis rebuilt his body Josh Gabelich takes you inside Mitch Lewis' long road back from a serious knee injury

26:16 The Round Ahead: Full impact of injured Magpie explained, 'new' Cat making a big impression Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich & Chad Wingard preview round 20

02:36 Top 5 most memorable moments at Marvel Stadium As Marvel Stadium celebrates its 25th birthday, we count down five of the best ever moments at the venue

02:12 Celebrating one of the great modern footy stories Take a look back on Cal Wilkie's unique journey to 150 AFL games

02:58 Thilthorpe v Mac 2.0, AA captain contenders face off Tempers flared when the Suns held off the Crows by a point in round four and with both captains in All-Australian form, expect plenty of fireworks in round 19's rematch

05:36 Which Magpie will be sent to stop prolific Docker? Will Collingwood tag Jordan Clark and if so, who gets the job for Sunday's blockbuster at the MCG?

01:19 Why this young Tiger could be the best of the bunch Of all the young Tigers to have debuted this year, Taj Hotton could well be the most exciting

01:49 How the Dees rallied around defender after family lost it all Josh Gabelich tells the story of Daniel Turner, whose family lost their home in a fire just before Christmas

In his findings on Wednesday night, AFL Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said May had ample time while running towards the ball to realise there was a big chance he wouldn't arrive there first and to come up with a contingency plan.

"The most he could have hoped was that he would arrive at about the same time as Evans," Gleeson said.

"It was far more likely that he would reach the ball after Evans.

"As he gathered the ball, Evans had time to position his body just slightly so as to turn slightly away from May.

"This gives some indication that May had sufficient time to make some attempt to move his body in a way that minimised or avoided the impact limits.

Learn More 02:11

"May made no attempt to change his path, his body position or his velocity at any time leading up to or in the contest."

Before the hearing, Carlton captain Patrick Cripps questioned how May could have approached things differently.

"I felt like both of them were trying to contest the ball," Cripps told AFL.com.au's On the Inside vodcast.

"You never want to see a player get injured, but I don't understand what we want players to do.

"If that's a Grand Final and (May) hesitates and Franky gets the ball, what do you do?"