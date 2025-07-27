Use our Team Selector to pick your 2025 All-Australian team

Bailey Smith, Noah Anderson and Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE ANNOUNCEMENT of the 2025 All-Australian team is just a month away and we want to know what you think.

At the end of the home-and-away season, the All-Australian selection panel will pick a squad of 44 players before it is trimmed to a team of 22 at the AFL Awards night.

>> ON MOBILE? CLICK HERE

>> ON DESKTOP? CLICK HERE OR USE THE WIDGET BELOW

But before the official selectors have their say, we want you to have yours.

By clicking here, you can pick from 65 players and select your best 22 of 2025. Once you've picked your team, remember to hit the 'Submit' button and share it with your mates!

You can also submit your team by using the widget below.

The official 2025 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane and Matthew Pavlich.

Last year's All-Australian team was captained by Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli.