IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Eagles have found their Oscar Allen replacement already, the Crows have dipped in a key area plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 24 of the 2025 season.

1) The Bulldogs' defensive need has never been greater

The need was clear before Sunday, but was blatant again in round 24. The Western Bulldogs need another key defender to be a legitimate contender, which is why they are one of a few clubs pursuing unrestricted free agent Jack Silvagni. Fremantle's three key forwards – Josh Treacy, Pat Voss and Jye Amiss – clearly beat Rory Lobb and James O'Donnell in Sunday's do-or-die clash at Marvel Stadium, which has left the Bulldogs' season hanging by a thread. Jedd Busslinger has shown signs of growth in his third season at the Whitten Oval, but the 2022 first-round pick is still developing and he was subbed out in the third quarter when the Dogs needed some run, while Liam Jones is out of favour and out-of-contract. The Dogs are well stocked in the midfield and have so much firepower in attack, but down back continues to be the problem. - Josh Gabelich

2) This Magpie is primed and ready to launch

Jordan De Goey showed on Friday night against Melbourne that he was back to his explosive best. It's been a challenging year for the midfielder after a lingering Achilles issue kept him to just 10 games throughout the home and away season, but the 29-year-old has been slowly building over the past four games, having returned to the line-up in round 21. De Goey started as the sub in his first game back, and had 15 and 11 disposals against Hawthorn and Adelaide, respectively. But against the Demons, the game changer had 26 disposals, six clearances, eight score involvements and a crucial goal. The 2023 premiership player is looking cherry ripe as the Pies enter their finals campaign and he could well be the difference between a deep finals run and an early exit. - Phoebe McWilliams

3) The Eagles have their Oscar Allen replacement already

Young key forward Jobe Shanahan's late emergence has been the most exciting thing to happen to West Coast this season, with the draftee proving he will be one of major planks in the Andrew McQualter rebuild. Shanahan booted another three goals against Sydney on Saturday night, taking his tally to 12 from nine games. His sticky hands and ability to read the flight make him a natural forward, and the Eagles should be excited about what he can produce in his second season with better supply and alongside a returning Jake Waterman. The impending departure of co-captain Oscar Allen will rob the Eagles of talent and experience next year, but Shanahan's emergence has softened the blow to a large extent, with the 19-year-old's contract extension through to the end of 2028 a massive win for the club. – Nathan Schmook

4) The Giants need this young star firing in finals

Finn Callaghan has taken his game to a new level this season, averaging career-highs for disposals (28.1) and clearances (4.8), but the Giants need the midfielder to hit even greater heights over the next month. The 22-year-old again showed his importance to getting the Giants' engine room humming as he gathered eight disposals in the opening term while his side booted the first four goals against St Kilda on Sunday, before they had to bounce back to snatch victory late at Engie Stadium. It was no coincidence that the Giants lost their way in the middle stages as Marcus Windhager clamped down on Callaghan and left the likes of Tom Green with too much to do. The former No.3 pick can expect more of the same attention through the finals as his line-breaking runs and sublime kicking add a touch of class that the Giants' robust midfield can otherwise lack. - Martin Pegan

5) Isaac Kako has carried a bigger load than most first-year players

First-year Bomber Isaac Kako is one of just four players at the club to feature in every game this season – with one game still to play – and has carried a heavy load with little complaint. On Thursday evening against Carlton, Kako spent plenty of time running through the centre bounce while also having plenty of say in the front half to finish with two goals from his 19 disposals. Coach Brad Scott spoke glowingly about Kako's resilience this year, saying the Bombers "are asking him to do a fair bit … and as the season's gone on normally, when first year players start to fatigue a little bit, (they've) asked him to do more". What it has offered Kako is a chance to showcase his abilities not just close to goal, but higher up the ground, and it should serve him well in the long term. - Gemma Bastiani

6) The Crows have dipped in this area … and they must fix it



A deserved minor premier after a brilliant home and away season, Adelaide will go into September as arguably the team to beat. But the Crows will be desperate for a lift in the middle after a disappointing fortnight, including in Saturday's 13-point win over North Melbourne. A week after losing clearances to Collingwood by 14, the Crows were beaten up around stoppage - in coach Matthew Nicks' words - by the Roos, who won the same count by a staggering 21. With finals often tight, contested affairs, the Crows will be desperate to correct this area heading into September to avoid putting their defence under even greater pressure. – Dejan Kalinic

7) The Sun King needs to get into the fray more

Ben King has registered his highest season tally of goals this year and, depending on how he goes in Gold Coast's final home and away match against Essendon next week, could finish second in the Coleman Medal race behind Jeremy Cameron. But is he doing enough? While he hits the scoreboard off his own boot, King is averaging less disposals a game than any of the League's top 75 goalkickers in 2025 and sits 97th for score involvements – for comparison, Cameron is third. In Friday night's crucial loss to Port Adelaide, King slotted three goals from five touches, and in the past month has kicked 15 majors from just 30 disposals. As good as he is as a finisher, the Suns need King to get more involved in play if they are to do damage in finals, or for that matter, to even make it to September. – Howard Kimber

8) This unsung Cat has a new record for his efforts

In Saturday's lacklustre affair between Richmond and Geelong, a record that had stood for 14 years was broken. Tom Atkins, who was playing in his 150th game, reached another milestone when he broke the record for the most tackles in a season. This year, the inside mid has racked up 205 tackles at an average of 8.9 per game, while Gold Coast bull Matt Rowell is not far behind with 192 and a game in hand. The previous record belonged to Scott Selwood, who had 202 tackles for West Coast in 2011. While the likes of Bailey Smith and Max Holmes catch the eye and the plaudits in Geelong's midfield, they couldn't do what they do without Atkins playing his role. - Phoebe McWilliams