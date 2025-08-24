Oscar Allen in action during the match between West Coast and Geelong at Optus Stadium in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast co-captain Oscar Allen will leave the Eagles after informing the club he wishes to exercise his free agency options.

Allen had his exit meeting with the Eagles on Friday and informed the club he would be looking to depart as a free agent, with the key forward keen to join Brisbane.

AFL.com.au revealed Brisbane's hunt for Allen in January, with the reigning premiers having spoken to the key forward at the end of last year following the sudden retirement of Joe Daniher.

West Coast can match a free agency bid for Allen given he is a restricted free agent but with a band one compensation pick expected, that would land the Eagles the No.2 pick after their No.1 choice.

A deal of at least five years is on the table from Brisbane.

Allen endured a horror season, managing 12 goals from 12 games and having his year cut short by knee injury in June. He also met with Hawks coach Sam Mitchell earlier in the year, in a catch up that became public and saw him offer an apology to Eagles fans.

He has played 105 games for the Eagles since making his debut in 2018, with his career-best year coming in 2023 when he kicked 53 goals.