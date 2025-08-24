The reigning premier celebrated its first home game of the season with a dominant display over Port Adelaide

Jasmine Garner celebrates during the AFLW Round two match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Arden Street Ground, August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S JASMINE Garner's world, and we're all living in it.

The North Melbourne captain bagged six goals as she led her side to a 13.9 (87) to 2.3 (15) win over Port Adelaide on the Kangaroos' home deck of Arden Street on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

Midfield star Ash Riddell also equalled the AFLW disposal record with 43 touches across the game in a commanding performance.

It is North Melbourne's 14th-straight win, equalling Melbourne's record which has stood since 2023, and the 72-point margin is the club's biggest win in its AFLW history.

The reigning premier dominated possession across the match. It is not unlike Port Adelaide to lose the disposal count – averaging 35 fewer than its opposition throughout 2024 – but given the Roos' supreme skill, giving up so much of the footy really hurt.

North Melbourne's signature spread repeatedly caught the Power out. As the visitors worked hard to create plenty of contested ball, the moment the Roos were able to pop the ball out to a receiver they found themselves in acres of space.

It meant that the rare fumble or miskick from North was easily recoverable, and attacking movement often resulted in an outnumber close to goal.

The Irish trio of Blaithin Bogue, Amy Gavin Mangan, and Vikki Wall waxed and waned inside 50 for the Roos, and last year's leading goalkicker Alice O'Loughlin (13 disposals, one goal) wreaked havoc.

An undersized Port Adelaide defence worked hard in the absence of Amelie Borg (ankle) and Janelle Cuthberton (knee/foot), but struggled in the face of North Melbourne's quick ball movement and wealth of tall forward options.

The Power repeatedly attempted risky switches across their defensive goal, finding themselves susceptible to the Roos' forward pressure, but it was a clear attempt to get the ball to the open side of the ground and make the most of the space created in attack.

Instead of bunkering down and making it a hyper-defensive game against a strong North Melbourne outfit, Port Adelaide continued to take the game on and try to get attacking.

Matilda Scholz (16 disposals, 15 hitouts) threatened to do the damage on the scoreboard for the Power, with two set shots in the third term fading late, while Gemma Houghton (two goals) never stopped working to create space and time for herself.

Is Jas, is good

It will come as no surprise to say Jasmine Garner is a star, but the new North Melbourne captain somehow broke new ground on Sunday afternoon. In front of the flowing 2024 premiership flag, Garner kicked four goals across the opening half, bettering her previous best of three goals. It was a slightly different role for the Roo, who started at the centre stoppage but then spent plenty of the game playing as a forward in the absence of the club's third key tall Emma King. Unfortunately for Port Adelaide, it simply had no answer for Garner, with Ella Heads and Ashleigh Woodland attempting the role of limiting her.

Ash has done it again

Back in round 10 of 2022 (S6), North Melbourne star Ash Riddell set a then-disposal record of 42 at Arden Street in what was a stunning performance against West Coast. It was a record broken by Brisbane's Ally Anderson last year, but Riddell has now bounced back into the record books, equalling Anderson's 43 on Sunday afternoon. In a game where her partner in crime Jasmine Garner starred in front of the big sticks, it was Riddell getting the job done at the contest in an impressive display.

Luck of the Irish

There was a distinctly Irish feeling about North Melbourne's attack on Sunday afternoon. Last week's debutant Blaithin Bogue continued her good work across the line with 11 disposals and a goal for the game, while premiership Roo Vikki Wall (13 disposals, one goal) made her triumphant return to the line, and draftee Amy Gavin Mangan (seven disposals, one goal) goaled with her very first kick on debut. With their quick, aggressive energy, they made North Melbourne's attacking 50 particularly unpredictable, and that reward was felt on the scoreboard.

Next up

North Melbourne will aim to break the AFLW winning streak record as it travels west to take on a smarting Fremantle side on Sunday afternoon, meanwhile Port Adelaide will return home for its first Indigenous Round fixture, hosting Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon at Alberton Oval.

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.4 7.7 11.8 13.9 (87)

PORT ADELAIDE 0.0 1.0 2.3 2.3 (15)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Garner 6, Gavin Mangan, Randall, Bogue, Riddell, Wall, O'Loughlin, Shierlaw

Port Adelaide: Houghton 2

BEST

North Melbourne: Garner, Riddell, Sheerin, Bogue, Tripodi, M.King

Port Adelaide: Tahau, Houghton, Germech, Scholz

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Rennie (left ankle)

Port Adelaide: Nil

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Jenna Bruton (quad) replaced in selected side by Amy Gavin Mangan

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 2,346 at Arden Street Oval