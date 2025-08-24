A close contest was blown open in the final minutes by a determined Wester Bulldogs side that proved too good for Richmond

Players celebrate during the AFLW Round two match between Richmond and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, August 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have consigned finals hopeful Richmond to a 0-2 start, out-working the Tigers in a 21-point win at Ikon Park.

It was a tightly fought contest for most of the day in near-perfect conditions, until the Dogs put the foot down in the final term while holding the Tigers scoreless, securing the 6.6 (42) to 3.3 (21) victory.

Fierce tackling was the order of the day, with the Bulldogs especially making sure their defensive efforts hit the mark.

Both sides had plenty of opportunities early, locking the ball inside their attacking ends for large periods of the first term, but just couldn't find the middle of the sticks, with a number of shots dribbling out of play and not scoring at all.

Paige Scott kicked their first goal in Richmond colours after a strong chase-down tackle, showing composure to slot the shot after the quarter-time siren.

Scott's game appeared to have finished less than a quarter later when their ankle collided with Lauren Ahren's leg at high speed, but they re-emerged after the main break.

Sarah Hartwig found a rare bit of space in the second term, taking two bounces, until her third didn't quite come back to her – it was that sort of game, with a lot of full-hearted efforts from both sides that didn't quite come off.

Western Bulldogs sent defender Liz Georgostathis to Monique Conti (21, six clearances) at the opening centre bounce, and while it wasn't a completely hard tag, the tenacious Dog made life difficult for the superstar in her 75th game around the contest.

The Dogs took a seven-point lead into the final break after Ellie Gavalas took advantage of a scrap in front of her side's goals, pouncing accordingly.

They had all the running in the final term, with Heidi Woodley sealing the game with five minutes left.

Reigning Dogs best and fairest Isabelle Pritchard (19, seven clearances) was superb in her second game back from a knee injury, working well in tandem with Jess Fitzgerald, while Isabelle Grant patrolled the backline and quelled Katie Brennan.

The Dogs' future forward line is now

Draftee Emma McDonald and second-year half-forward Elaine Grigg combined beautifully on a number of occasions to help the Dogs hit the scoreboard. Key forward McDonald didn't just kick a goal herself, but set up Lou Stephenson with some sharp hands over her head. Grigg was a livewire both further afield and close to goal, and her tackling was a hallmark of the Dogs' game.

Richmond's forward line question mark

The Tigers failed to take a single mark inside 50, despite the presence of Katie Brennan, Caitlin Greiser and Scott. Full-back Bec Miller was again thrown into attack on occasion to provide a marking target, but it's the second game in a row where the forward line has struggled to land a proper blow.

Up next

The Tigers travel to the Top End, taking on Essendon in Darwin to open the two-week Indigenous Round celebrations. The Dogs have a stiff challenge, hosting Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday night.

RICHMOND 1.2 2.2 3.3 3.3 (21)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.1 3.3 4.4 6.6 (42)

GOALS

Richmond: Scott, Greiser, Shevlin

Western Bulldogs: Grigg, McDonald, Stephenson, Gavalas, Woodley, Pritchard

BEST

Richmond: Conti, McKenzie, Kelly, Seymour

Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Grant, Fitzgerald, Wilcox, Grigg, Kimber

INJURIES

Richmond: Scott (ankle)

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Crowd: TBC at Ikon Park