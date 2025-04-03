Oscar Allen has opened up on his meeting with Sam Mitchell

Oscar Allen in action during West Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast free agent Oscar Allen says he was "embarrassed and ashamed" when he addressed teammates on Thursday morning about his meeting with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell, but the group has backed him to continue as co-captain in 2025.

Allen, who is out of contract at the end of this season, has been pursued by rival clubs including Brisbane and the Hawks, with news this week that he had met with Mitchell in Perth following the Eagles' Derby loss to Fremantle.

The 26-year-old sought to clear the air on Thursday morning and addressed the media alongside head of football John Worsfold, declaring he had learnt from the mistake and any other talks around his playing future would be conducted through his management.

"I just want to address my sincere apology and serious embarrassment at what's happened over the last few days and weeks," Allen said.

"Clearly the public nature and the timing of what's come out isn't in the best interest of myself and the football club.

"I mostly feel remorseful towards our fans, our playing members, supporters, staff. I can imagine how you guys are feeling and for that I'm incredibly remorseful.

"I'm going to continue my role as co-captain alongside Liam Duggan this season. In conversation with people at the footy club, everyone feels like it's the right thing to do.

"I still am really confident I'm the right man alongside 'Duggo' to take this club forward and achieving some real progress and success this year."

Allen said he had not considered stepping away from the co-captaincy this week and players had backed him to retain his leadership position during conversations through the week.

The key forward said it was difficult, however, to address his teammates on Thursday morning amid a week of high scrutiny.

"I just felt quite embarrassed and ashamed in front of the boys," he said.

"Everyone here is working as hard as we can to achieve success and to get better every day and clearly my actions have become a distraction this week, which is exactly what I don't want for this playing group.

"I want us to get better, so I addressed that and I'm just looking forward to the challenge of this week and what lies ahead."

Allen said he wanted to remain with West Coast beyond this season but would not go into specifics about what it would take for the talented forward to sign an extension amid rival interest.

Oscar Allen talks to his team after the R1 match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on March 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Asked if he would meet again with a rival club, Allen said he would remove himself from the process and leave his management to negotiate his future beyond 2026.

"I'm completely focused on the footy club going forward and this has been a great learning for me," Allen said.

"This is the first time I've gone through something like this in my career. I've been incredibly fortunate to be supported by this club all the way throughout and I'm still being supported now.

"Everything will be run through my management. I won't be involved in any of the processes heading forward."

Allen conceded he was not in form after being held goalless and to four disposals against Fremantle, moving to the backline late in the game after Jeremy McGovern suffered a groin injury.

Oscar Allen competes for the ball during West Coast's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury free and feeling "really fresh in my body", he said the challenge of taking on star Greater Western Sydney defender Sam Taylor could be what he needs to bounce back this Sunday.

Asked if the Eagles needed to strike back at the Hawks and Mitchell, given gun defender Tom Barrass was also prised out of the club last year, Worsfold said there was no gripe with the rival coach.

"Free agency is a real thing within the competition. Players have the right to explore options for them to get the best out of their footy careers," Worsfold said.

"Ideally it's not public. That's probably the issue. We understand that this week there's probably been other players from other clubs meeting staff members from other clubs, but if it's not public no one gets too fussed about it.

"We know what happens, but this was public and it's at a difficult time for us as a footy club with a new coach building our new identity."