Josh Rachele goes off injured during Adelaide's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Karl Gallagher Shoulder 1 week Nick Murray Knee 2-3 weeks Josh Rachele Ribs 4-6 weeks Kieran Strachan Foot Season Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

The Crows could look to impressive draftee Sid Draper as a replacement in the 22 for Rachele, while wingman Luke Nankervis is sure to be considered after an impressive performance in the SANFL with 28 disposals and 11 marks. Lachlan Murphy is another who will be discussed to replace Rachele, with the forward impressive around the ball and able to burst forward. Luke Pedlar is another who could come in and be a high-impact substitute. If the undefeated Crows want to change in the key defensive posts against Gold Coast and Ben King, Jordon Butts is an option. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Keidean Coleman Knee 4-6 weeks Kai Lohmann Ankle 1 week Lincoln McCarthy Knee TBC Brandon Starcevich Concussion TBC Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

With Lohmann to miss for the second time in three weeks, Chris Fagan will have to make at least one change for Saturday's trip to the MCG to face Richmond. Will McLachlan, who made his debut against West Coast in round two, is a nice like-for-like swap. There is also the option of recalling Conor McKenna or elevating Bruce Reville from the sub role after his excellent cameo against Geelong on Saturday night. Tom Doedee will return from his third knee reconstruction in the VFL on Saturday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alex Cincotta Hip 3-5 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf 3-4 weeks Nic Newman Knee Indefinite Marc Pittonet Calf 1 week Jagga Smith Knee Season Zac Williams Soreness Test Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

The Blues will put Williams (soreness) through a fitness test later this week to determine his availability for Thursday night's clash with the Pies. An official call is yet to be made on whether Elijah Hollands (personal) or Harry McKay (personal) return at some level this weekend, though both have enjoyed solid training blocks across the last few days. Matt Carroll (ankle) and Corey Durdin (ankle) would have played VFL last week, but their practice match with Footscray was cancelled. They'll get their chance in the reserves this weekend. Lucas Camporeale, Will White and Ashton Moir were among the emergencies at AFL level last week and will be considered for selection as Michael Voss' side looks to bounce back from an 0-3 start to the season. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee TBC Ash Johnson Leg TBC Fin Macrae Shoulder Test Reef McInnes Knee Season Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Brody Mihocek is available after missing the win over the Western Bulldogs due to general soreness. Collingwood will need to replace McInnes with premiership player Billy Frampton and Charlie Dean two options under consideration. Oleg Markov is also available after recovering from a calf injury. Dan Houston broke his nose at training on last week but will face Carlton on Thursday night. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Caldwell Hamstring TBC Nik Cox Concussion 2-3 weeks Angus Clarke Collarbone TBC Tom Edwards Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 5-6 weeks Kyle Langford Hamstring 3 weeks Darcy Parish Back Test Archie Perkins Quad Test Elijah Tsatas Hand Test Peter Wright Ankle 2-3 weeks Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

The Bombers have a bye this week but were dealt a double blow at training on Tuesday with Edwards rupturing his ACL, which will likely see the forward miss the rest of the season, and gun midfielder Caldwell hurting his hamstring. Several other players are nearing returns. Will Setterfield and Jayden Laverde played in the VFL on the weekend, while Parish was due to return but missed. There was a blow, however, with pick No.39 Clarke suffering a collarbone injury. Perkins and Tsatas could be back for Gather Round, while Wright and Langford are unlikely to be far behind. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sean Darcy Knee and ankle Test Odin Jones Back Season Charlie Nicholls Back 3 weeks Sam Sturt Knee TBC Sam Switkowski Groin 1 week Brandon Walker Shoulder TBC Michael Walters Knee 2-3 weeks Hayden Young Hamstring Test Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Darcy and Young are both set to play this week, with Darcy most likely returning through the WAFL after a long layoff and interrupted pre-season. Corey Wagner could also return after calf tightness saw him miss against West Coast, with the half-back needing to get through training this week to prove his fitness. In-form midfielder Jaeger O'Meara was also a late withdrawal for the Derby with illness but should return, with a squeeze looming at the Dockers. Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe increased his game time in the WAFL for the third straight week in his comeback from knee surgery. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Bews Finger 5-9 weeks Tanner Bruhn Finger TBC Cillian Burke Knee Indefinite Toby Conway Back TBC Mitch Edwards Pelvis 3-4 weeks Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Lenny Hoffman Back Indefinite Xavier Ivisic Ankle 1-3 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Groin 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf TBC Keighton Matofai-Forbes Managed 2-3 weeks Jacob Molier Hamstring 2-3 weeks Shannon Neale Ankle Test Tom Stewart Knee Test Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Stewart was a late withdrawal from the clash with Brisbane despite being named, but the Cats are again optimistic he will be fit to face Melbourne on Friday night. The same goes for Neale, who injured his right ankle early against the Lions. Young ruck Edwards has a timeline for his return to play, expected within a month, but there's no such clarity for senior players Martin and Guthrie. Forward Shaun Mannagh was a standout in the VFL Cats' 30-point win over the Northern Bullants with 23 disposals and three goals, while midfielder George Stevens continued his prolific start to 2025 with 34 disposals in the hard-fought win. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Quad Test Charlie Ballard Knee Season Leo Lombard Shoulder 6+ weeks David Swallow Knee 4-6 weeks Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

The Suns might be 2-0, but coach Damien Hardwick has a couple of difficult selections ahead of hosting Adelaide at People First Stadium on Sunday. Ainsworth missed the win over Melbourne, but is a regular and would come straight back in, forcing the squeeze on someone to be bumped out. The toughest decision might come in the backline though. With the Crows sporting three genuine tall targets in Riley Thilthorpe, Darcy Fogarty and Taylor Walker, do the Suns recall powerful 195cm defender Caleb Graham, or stick with the leaner, but more skilled, 194cm Joel Jeffrey to partner Sam Collins and Mac Andrew? Tough decision. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Ankle 2 weeks Josh Fahey Suspension Round 5 Phoenix Gothard Finger 1 week Ollie Hannaford Wrist 7 weeks Logan Smith Illness TBC Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

There's a relatively clean bill of health for the Giants ahead of Sunday's clash with the Eagles. Jake Riccardi (22 disposals, one goal) and Max Gruzewski (14 disposals, four goals) were among the best at VFL level and will contend for the second ruck/forward spot behind first-choice big man Kieren Briggs. Young forward Harvey Thomas (20 disposals, five tackles) was also impressive in the reserves after missing the first fortnight of the season through suspension. James Leake, Cody Angove and Leek Aleer were among the emergencies at AFL level and will also be considered. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee 1-2 weeks Sam Butler Leg TBC Calsher Dear Back TBC Connor Macdonald Ankle 1-2 weeks Mitch Lewis Knee TBC Jack Scrimshaw Suspension Round 6 James Worpel Ankle 1 week Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Sam Mitchell heads to the bye with a relatively clean bill of health and a handful of players in form at Box Hill, including Henry Hustwaite who amassed 38 disposals again in the VFL. Worpel and Macdonald will both push to be available against Port Adelaide in the final game of Gather Round. Scrimshaw still has one game to serve for the three-game suspension he copped. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Calf 5-7 weeks Matthew Jefferson Hand Test Luker Kentfield Illness 1 week Jake Lever Ankle Test Xavier Lindsay Knee 1-2 weeks Shane McAdam Achilles Season Judd McVee Hamstring 2 weeks Andy Moniz-Wakefield Knee Season Charlie Spargo Concussion Test Koltyn Tholstrup Back 1 week Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Caleb Windsor is set to face the Cats on Friday night after missing two weeks with a foot infection, while Lever and Spargo could also boost the Dees provided they pass fitness tests. Kozzy Pickett will also return after completing his three-game suspension from round 24 last year. Young key forward Jefferson is a test as he recovers from surgery on his broken hand suffered against North Melbourne. Lindsay should only miss a short period after avoiding major knee damage, while Tholstrup and Kentfield will be available from next week. Pre-season signing Jai Culley is also set to play this weekend at VFL level after recovering from foot soreness. Daniel Turner pushed his case for an immediate recall with five goals, 20 disposals and 14 marks in a two-point VFL win over Gold Coast, while Bailey Laurie had 32 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Suspension Round 5 Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles 6-10 weeks Zac Fisher Concussion 1-2 weeks Eddie Ford Hamstring 2 weeks Brayden George Knee TBC Josh Goater Hamstring 3-4 weeks George Wardlaw Hamstring Test Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

The Kangas are hopeful Wardlaw can make his return through the VFL this weekend following a strong patch of training. Griffin Logue (hamstring) should be available for AFL selection in a timely boost ahead of Saturday night's clash with the Swans, though Fisher (concussion) and Ford (hamstring) have been sidelined. George (knee) is also progressing and should have a clearer timetable for his return across the next fortnight. Matt Whitlock (27 disposals, seven marks) once again impressed at VFL level over the weekend and should come into consideration for a senior debut. Riley Hardeman, Finnbar Maley and Kallan Dawson were among the AFL emergencies last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Anastasopoulos Ankle 1-2 weeks Ryan Burton Hip 2 weeks Zak Butters Knee Test Lachie Jones Adductor Test Ollie Lord Shoulder Test Jack Lukosius Knee TBC Todd Marshall Achilles TBC Jed McEntee Hamstring 1 week Brandon Zerk-Thatcher Back 4-6 weeks Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

The cavalry, or at least part of it, could be about to return for Port ahead of Sunday's match at Adelaide Oval against St Kilda. Dual All-Australian Butters is among three players that will be tested this week. It would be an understatement to say Butters has been missed and would be an automatic inclusion. Lord's return would provide some relief for a forward line that is already missing Lukosius and Marshall and selected Ivan Soldo to play alongside Mitch Georgiades last week. Jones would also come under consideration if he was passed fit. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sam Banks Concussion Test Judson Clarke ACL 3-6 weeks Liam Fawcett Concussion/nose 1-2 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL TBC Taj Hotton ACL TBC Mykelti Lefau ACL TBC Rhyan Mansell Suspension Round 7 Dion Prestia Achilles 2-4 weeks Hugo Ralphsmith Hamstring Test Josh Smillie Hamstring Test Tylar Young ACL TBC Updated: March 31, 2025

In the mix

Wingers Banks and Ralphsmith are chances to return against Brisbane, the latter having injured himself in the match simulation against West Coast six weeks ago, while Smillie is set to return through the VFL. Fawcett's VFL appearance lasted less than a quarter, suffering a broken nose and concussion that will sideline him for a handful of weeks. Clarke has a return timeframe for the first time after rupturing his ACL in April last year. Kane McAuliffe was once again Richmond's best in the VFL, with 28 and nine clearances, while draftee small forward Jasper Alger is putting pressure on after 12 touches and two goals. Rhyan Mansell is challenging his three-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Butler Achilles Test Jack Carroll Hamstring 4 weeks Hunter Clark Abdominal 1-2 weeks Alex Dodson Concussion 1-2 weeks Paddy Dow Knee TBC Max Heath Ankle Test Dougal Howard Shoulder 4-5 weeks Max King Knee 1 week Mattaes Phillipou Leg 4-5 weeks Liam O'Connell Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Steele Knee Test Liam Stocker Concussion Test Jimmy Webster Ankle Test Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Steele will undergo a fitness test later this week ahead of the trip to face Port Adelaide, after the captain injured his knee at training last week and missed the win over Richmond. Butler could be available for the first time in 2025, while King will miss one more game. Alix Tauru is set to play his first game for Sandringham after recovering from stress fractures in his back. Arie Schoenmaker was busy in the VFL again, while Hugh Boxshall is closing in on a debut after being considered last week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Hamstring 4-6 weeks Riak Andrew Shoulder TBC Harry Cunningham Foot 1-2 weeks Jesse Datoli Back TBC Robbie Fox Calf TBC Errol Gulden Ankle Approx round 15 Justin McInerney Suspension Round 6 Lewis Melican Adductor 1-2 weeks Callum Mills Foot TBC Tom Papley Foot TBC Patrick Snell Hamstring Test Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Papley will miss at least this week's match against North Melbourne due to a heel injury suffered at training last week, with his return date still unclear. Adams, Mills and Fox were expected to be 1-2 weeks away but have all had notable setbacks in their recoveries. Adams will now be out for up to six weeks, Mills is now 2-3 weeks away from resuming full training again and Fox is going to have a fortnight off before resuming his rehab. Logan McDonald, however, will be available for selection against the Kangaroos after recovering from an ankle issue that has hampered him since late last year. Whether the West Australian returns to the forward line or takes up a spot in defence is also a matter of intrigue, as is the flow-on effect for Tom McCartin, who shifted back for the win over Fremantle. Caiden Cleary could also be considered for a senior recall this week, possibly in place of Papley, after picking up 37 disposals in the VFL two weeks ago. Gulden is set to meet with his surgeon next week, with AFL.com.au reporting a return around the mid-season bye is looking likely. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Campbell Chesser Ankle TBC Jack Hutchinson Hamstring 1-2 weeks Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee 3-4 weeks Jeremy McGovern Groin TBC Dom Sheed Knee Season Jake Waterman Back/calf Test Elliot Yeo Knee and ankle 3-4 weeks Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

The Eagles will likely need to replace star defender McGovern and will update on his groin injury on Tuesday. The options include draftee Jobe Shanahan, who can play at either end of the ground and impressed during summer match practice as a key defender. Pre-season addition Sandy Brock is also an option, while co-captain Oscar Allen could swing back as he did late against Fremantle. Star forward Waterman has not been ruled out as he recovers from a back issue that has referred pain to a calf. With issues in the midfield, the Eagles could turn to impressive youngster Clay Hall, who was surprisingly omitted after an excellent performance against Brisbane. Draftee Tom Gross has hit form during WAFL practice matches and could be considered alongside defender Bo Allan to debut. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Bontempelli Calf 3-5 weeks Luke Cleary Concussion Test Riley Garcia Knee 5-7 weeks Lachie Jaques Thigh Test Jason Johannisen Hamstring 1-2 weeks Anthony Scott Knee Test Adam Treloar Calf 4-6 weeks Cody Weightman Knee Indefinite Updated: April 1, 2025

In the mix

Bontempelli remains at least three weeks away from returning from the complex calf injury he suffered in the AAMI Community Series. Treloar suffered a setback last week, while Weightman won't be available until the second half of the season. Cleary will aim to prove his fitness later in the week after missing due to a nasty concussion, while Taylor Duryea is also on track to be available after being managed against Carlton. – Josh Gabelich